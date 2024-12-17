One of the best Shark vacuums you can buy has dropped to a record-low price

Vacuum cleaners are a necessary evil in most people’s lives but buying the right one can make your day go smoother. And right now, you can buy the Shark Stratos at Amazon for £219.99 (was £429.99) – that's a record-low price for what we think is one of the best vacuum cleaners around.

This isn’t the first time that the Shark Stratos has been discounted so much. It was previously this cheap during the Black Friday sales, but other than that, discounts are fairly rare for the Shark Stratos, so it's one to take full advantage of while you can

Designed with anti-hair wrap technology, anti-odour functionality, and capable of sensing dirt you can’t see before automatically adjusting the cleaning power, the Shark Stratos is a game changer for anyone looking for a clean home this Christmas.

Today’s best Shark vacuum deal

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum: was £429.99 now £219.99 at Amazon The Shark Stratos has all you could need from a vacuum cleaner and at a very good price after this huge discount. It has a cartridge system which protects against dust cup odours that always come alongside pet hair and dander. Its Clean Sense IQ technology knows when to adjust the power and you won’t have to worry about hair getting trapped and wrapped up in the brush-roll. Meanwhile, 60 minutes of runtime should suit most homes.

Check out all our vacuum cleaner roundups and you’ll see that the Shark Stratos is everywhere. It tops our look at the best vacuum for pet hair thanks to its powerful suction, great performance at removing hair, and the flexible wand that means it can clean anywhere.

Our Shark Stratos review was very complimentary, pointing out how well it works on carpets and hard floors, and how it pivots around furniture well. It’s heavier than other Shark cordless models and doesn’t ordinarily provide the best value, but while on sale, you can skip past that point.

Instead, you’re in safe hands knowing you have one of the best vacuum cleaners for keeping on top of your furry friends’ pet dander. It’s also great for vacuuming under furniture with its wand which bends forwards as needed. It’s not quite as manoeuvrable as the best Dyson vacuum cleaners but it’s more affordable.

If that all still sounds like too much work for you, there are robot vacuum deals which could suit your needs. It’s the truly hands-off approach but you won’t benefit from the level of suction that the Shark Stratos provides.