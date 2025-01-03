4 ways to make your vacuum cleaner last longer

One of today's best vacuum cleaners can be a significant investment, so it makes sense to do what you can to ensure it lasts as long as possible. How long should a vacuum cleaner last? General estimates are three to five years for a cordless vacuum or eight to ten for a corded option.

The quality and price of the vacuum in the first place will affect those numbers, but so will how you use and care for your vacuum. There are also things you can do to eke more life out of a machine that seems like it's prematurely on its way out. Here are four ways to make your vacuum cleaner last longer...

1. Clean it regularly

Taking good care of your vacuum cleaner can help ensure it continues working effectively for as long as possible.

"We recommend regularly emptying your dust cap, ideally after each clean, as well as consistently checking for blockages in the base, hose and airways," says Tracey Scully, UK managing director at SharkNinja. "To maintain your vacuum's optimal functionality, it's also really important to carefully clean the filters and brush rolls."

For more maintenance tips, head to our guides on how to clean a Dyson cordless vacuum and what to do if your vacuum smells.

2. Replace the battery

Corded vacuums typically have a much longer lifespan than even the best cordless vacuums on the market. Corded vacuums tend to have more robust motors – especially if they're of the heavier, upright variety – so you're sacrificing some longevity for lightweightness and portability.

However, cordless vacuums also have battery-related issues to contend with. Dyson engineer Geli Lee offers some advice for keeping the battery working well for as long as possible. "Avoid using the vacuum in extreme temperatures and let the battery fully discharge once a month to help extend its life," she says.

Even if you take care of it, the battery will slowly degrade with use, offering lower runtimes as time goes on. If your battery no longer lasts as long as you need it to, check if it's removable, and if so, if the brand sells spares you can swap in.

Most good cordless vacuums these days have swappable batteries. Not only is there a benefit in terms of prolonging the lifespan of the vacuum cleaner, but it can also extend cleaning time by enabling you to hot-swap the battery if it runs out of juice while you've still got carpets to clean.

3. Don't overuse 'max' mode

Many modern stick vacuums have multiple power modes to choose from, so you can adjust suction to suit the task at hand. While obviously, the priority is cleaning what needs to be cleaned, bear in mind that overuse of the highest power setting – the one that typically sounds like a jet plane taking off and drains the battery in triple-quick time – will lower the vacuum's lifespan.

"Use Max or Boost mode sparingly and only for short bursts when tackling tough cleaning tasks," suggests Lee, using the naming conventions for Dyson's vacuum range. "For daily use, stick to Auto, Normal, or Eco mode, as these provide sufficient power while preserving battery life.”

4. Repair or replace parts

If your vacuum cleaner isn't working as it's meant to, don't immediately rush out and buy a new one. First, there are some spot-checks you can do – our articles on Why is my vacuum cleaner not vacuuming? and How to fix a vacuum cleaner with no suction are a good place to start – you can also consult the brand's website or any troubleshooting advice in the product manual.

If you can figure out the part that's causing the problem, see if it can be replaced. The best vacuum brands, including Dyson, Shark, Miele, and Hoover, offer replacement parts for at least some of their products. Most also have authorized repair service centers, if the fix is beyond your abilities (or you'd rather just get a professional on the case).

If your vacuum really is beyond salvaging, and you'd like a sustainable replacement option, it's worth checking if your preferred brand offers a trade-in program or refurbished models.