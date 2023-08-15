Amazon just released a ton of deals on Echo devices - prices starting at $24.99

Just last week, Amazon announced that there would be a second Prime Day sale in October, and now the retailer is giving us a sneak peek by releasing a ton of deals on its best-selling Echo devices. We've listed all the best Echo deals below, which include rare discounts on the all-new Echo Pop, the Echo Show 5, and the latest Echo Dot smart speaker, with prices starting at just $24.99.



Today's Amazon sale on Echo devices is a fantastic way to score a smart speaker or display for cheap. All of the Echo devices come with the Amazon Alexa assistant, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather with the power of your voice - all you have to do is ask Alexa. You can also start creating your ultimate smart home hub - with every compatible Alexa device, you can use your Echo speaker or display to help control your lights, thermostat, doorbell and more.



Keep in mind that discounts on Amazon devices are extremely rare outside of sales like Prime Day and the Black Friday deals event, and today's bargains are limited-time offers. If you're looking for more of today's best deals, you can check out our Labor Day sales hub and see our Amazon Labor sales guide for more of the retailer's top bargains.

Amazon Echo device sale - deals from $24.99

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Today's Amazon sale includes the all-new Echo Pop for just $24.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions and check the weather completely hands-free.

Echo Dot Kids (2022): was $59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

Amazon's sale also includes the 5th generation Echo Dot for kids, which is marked down to $44.99. The fun and popular smart speaker allows kids to play music, read bedtime stories, and get help with homework and includes easy-to-use parental controls.

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is now on sale for $34.99 - $10 more than the record-low price we saw during last year's Black Friday sale. Amazon's latest model Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo is a more robust smart speaker, and today's deal brings the price down to $64.99 - the best deal we've seen all year. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for $64.99 - that's just $15 more than the record-low price we saw during Prime Day and only the 2nd time the smart display has been discounted. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was 129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a bigger smart home display, Amazon has the 2021 Echo Show 8 on sale for $74.99 - $5 more than the cheapest price. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

