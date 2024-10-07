Our best vacuum for pet hair just dropped to its cheapest price ever for Prime Day

If you head to Amazon right now, you can pick up the Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum for $299.99 rather than the usual $499.99, as part of the Amazon Prime Day deals event. That's a huge discount and matches the cheapest price we've ever seen on this cordless cleaner. If you're in need of a new vacuum, this is the deal to go for. You'll probably need to be a Prime subscriber to unlock this lower price, but you can use your free trial and cancel later if it doesn't suit you.

Where Shark's Stratos vacuums really shine is when it comes to suction power. That makes this model a great choice if you have lots of carpet/rugs, or pesky pet hair that needs some extra oomph to remove. In fact, this vacuum is our #1 best vacuum for pet hair. There are also plenty of useful design touches. In our Shark Stratos Cordless vacuum review, our tester was especially impressed by the bendable hose, which lets you clean under furniture without getting onto the floor yourself.

Shark Stratos Cordless vacuum: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

There's $200 off this cordless vacuum for Prime Day, which matches the lowest price we've ever seen on this model – and it isn't a price that crops up a lot, so it's worth taking advantage of this deal while it's still live. When we tested this vacuum, we were impressed with how powerful it was, and how well it handled hair in particular. For under $300, it's an absolute steal.

We consider the Stratos Cordless one of the very best Shark vacuums in the current lineup. If you don't need so much power – perhaps you have mostly hard floors – you might be better off with the Detect Pro, which is also heavily discounted right now. See how the two models compare in our Shark Stratos vs Detect Pro vacuum face-off.

Shark Detect Pro Cordless vacuum: was $379.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen on this model, and it's only briefly dropped this low once before. The Detect Pro is a lightweight, cordless stick vacuum with whole range of detection and automation features, to deliver for an efficient, low-effort clean. The deal is matched when you buy direct from Shark.

One of the reasons why these vacuums are attracting discounts right now might be because Shark has just released a new vacuum – the Shark PowerDetect cordless vacuum – which combines the power of the Stratos with the detection and automation powers of the Detect Pro. However, individually both of those older vacuums are still seriously strong recommendations, and much cheaper than the new addition right now, too.

In recent years, Shark has become one of the most popular vacuum cleaner brands around. We rate it because its vacuums consistently perform well, with simple but clever additions (like that bendable hose) that genuinely make people's lives easier. They're also typically reasonably priced, and good value for money, even at full ticket price.

If you need more guidance on what to buy, head to TechRadar's best cordless vacuums ranking for a rundown of all of our favorite models.

