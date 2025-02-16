Mega deals now live in the Presidents' Day appliance sales - up to 40% off at Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot, and Samsung
Where to find all of the top offers on major and small appliances
Whether you're looking for a complete kitchen refit or just a new coffee maker to make your mornings easier, you can find some excellent offers in the Presidents' Day appliance sales.
It's actually one of the best times of the year for these purchases, as retailers such as Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, Samsung and more all go big for the sales event. As an overview of what's available right now, you can score savings of up to 40% on major appliances and lots of cheap deals on air fryers, vacuums, coffee makers, and more.
I've gathered together all of the best offers from the Presidents' Day appliance sales below and also picked out a handful of individual deals that are worth checking out today. With offers set to last through Monday, there isn't much time left to secure a saving.
Presidents' Day appliance sales - quick links
- Amazon: up to 40% off everything
- Best Buy: up to 40% off major appliances
- Dyson: up to $150 off vacuums & hair care
- Home Depot: 35% off + $450 in extra savings
- Lowe's: up to 30% off major appliances
- Panasonic: up to $80 off microwaves
- Samsung: up to an extra $600 off bundles
- Shark: up to $200 off
- Walmart: small appliances from $20
The 13 best deals in the Presidents' Day appliance sales
Best Buy Presidents' Day appliance sale: save up to 40% on major appliances
Best Buy's Presidents' Day appliance sale is live and the retailer is offering massive savings of up to 40% on major appliances. There are discounts of up to $2,000 on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. You can also get gift cards of up to $500 and free installation on select items, so be sure to check which ones are eligible before you buy.
Best Buy has taken over $70 off this popular pod coffee maker with an Aeroccino3 milk frother. We scored this model highly in our Nespresso Vertuo Next review, with our tester praising how incredibly simple it is to use, and the consistency of the crema. It's everything you need to make your favorite drinks at home with minimal fuss.
Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's Presidents' Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price.
I've been yapping on about the brilliance of my Shark vacuum for over a year now so I'm definitely going to shout out this big discount on a capable and affordable model from the manufacturer. The Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum, which has been an absolute lifesaver. It's missing some advanced features like a flexible handle to reach under furniture but it still boasts impressive suction, a decent 40 minute battery life and comes with several handy accessories.
The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner is down to its lowest price this year. Perfectly adept for handling homes full of pet hair thanks to its de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head, the Dyson V8 is a powerful vacuum that's surprisingly affordable thanks to today's deal. Check out our full Dyson V8 review to see why we still recommend this excellent vac.
The ultra-light Bissell CleanView XR vacuum features a compact size, making it easy to store if you're working in a small space. The Bissell vacuum also features powerful suction and a triple-action brush roll to pick up pet hair seamlessly. Today's Presidents' Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to $179, which is just $30 more than the record-low price.
Join the portable carpet cleaning craze with the top-rated Bissell Little Green, which is on sale for $98.95 at Amazon's Presidents' Day sale. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $129.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low.
In our Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 robot vacuum review, we noted that this model's specs we in line with much pricier models - and that's at full price. Currently, it's half price, and outstanding value for money. We found it handled hair and room edges well, was quiet in operation, and delivered excellent mapping and object avoidance.
Still not on the air fryer craze yet? This cheap and cheerful model at Best Buy will let you try out the cooking revelation for less. The timer and functions are simple to set thanks to the touchscreen, while the capacity is large enough to cook meals for at least two people and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.
Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a wide temperature range of up to 450 degrees. It's thankfully non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has brought the price down to $89.99, which is just $2 shy of the record-low price.
KitchenAid is a mainstay in the Bake Off tent and still the leader when it comes to high-quality stand mixers – but they do come with a hefty upfront cost. This healthy $100 discount on various colors of the premium Artisan model definitely takes the sting out, though. It comes with a stainless steel bowl and three attachments for mixing, kneading and beating – everything the amateur or intermediate baker needs for the kitchen.
This versatile blender looks like a solid buy with the current $30 discount at Best Buy. Ninja is well-respected for making high-quality products and this appliance maintains those expectations with a slick finish and its ease of use.
