Mega deals now live in the Presidents' Day appliance sales - up to 40% off at Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot, and Samsung

Where to find all of the top offers on major and small appliances

Collage of major and small appliances on a green background
Whether you're looking for a complete kitchen refit or just a new coffee maker to make your mornings easier, you can find some excellent offers in the Presidents' Day appliance sales.

It's actually one of the best times of the year for these purchases, as retailers such as Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, Samsung and more all go big for the sales event. As an overview of what's available right now, you can score savings of up to 40% on major appliances and lots of cheap deals on air fryers, vacuums, coffee makers, and more.

I've gathered together all of the best offers from the Presidents' Day appliance sales below and also picked out a handful of individual deals that are worth checking out today. With offers set to last through Monday, there isn't much time left to secure a saving.

You can also browse through our complete guide to the Presidents' Day sales which features dozens of top deals on TVs, laptops, headphones, Apple tech, and so much more.

The 13 best deals in the Presidents' Day appliance sales

Best Buy Presidents' Day appliance sale: save up to 40% on major appliances

Best Buy Presidents' Day appliance sale: save up to 40% on major appliances
Best Buy's Presidents' Day appliance sale is live and the retailer is offering massive savings of up to 40% on major appliances. There are discounts of up to $2,000 on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. You can also get gift cards of up to $500 and free installation on select items, so be sure to check which ones are eligible before you buy.

Nespresso Vertuo Next
Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $239.95 now $167.96 at Best Buy

Best Buy has taken over $70 off this popular pod coffee maker with an Aeroccino3 milk frother. We scored this model highly in our Nespresso Vertuo Next review, with our tester praising how incredibly simple it is to use, and the consistency of the crema. It's everything you need to make your favorite drinks at home with minimal fuss.

Keurig K-Mini
Keurig K-Mini: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's Presidents' Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price.

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was $259.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

I've been yapping on about the brilliance of my Shark vacuum for over a year now so I'm definitely going to shout out this big discount on a capable and affordable model from the manufacturer. The Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum, which has been an absolute lifesaver. It's missing some advanced features like a flexible handle to reach under furniture but it still boasts impressive suction, a decent 40 minute battery life and comes with several handy accessories.

Dyson V8
Dyson V8: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner is down to its lowest price this year. Perfectly adept for handling homes full of pet hair thanks to its de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head, the Dyson V8 is a powerful vacuum that's surprisingly affordable thanks to today's deal. Check out our full Dyson V8 review to see why we still recommend this excellent vac.

Bissell Cleanview XR Pet Cordless Vacuum
Bissell Cleanview XR Pet Cordless Vacuum: was $229.99 now $179 at Amazon

The ultra-light Bissell CleanView XR vacuum features a compact size, making it easy to store if you're working in a small space. The Bissell vacuum also features powerful suction and a triple-action brush roll to pick up pet hair seamlessly. Today's Presidents' Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to $179, which is just $30 more than the record-low price.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner: was $123.59 now $98.59 at Amazon

Join the portable carpet cleaning craze with the top-rated Bissell Little Green, which is on sale for $98.95 at Amazon's Presidents' Day sale. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $129.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low.

Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop
Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop: was $699.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

In our Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 robot vacuum review, we noted that this model's specs we in line with much pricier models - and that's at full price. Currently, it's half price, and outstanding value for money. We found it handled hair and room edges well, was quiet in operation, and delivered excellent mapping and object avoidance.

Bella Pro 4.2-qt Touchscreen Air Fryer
Bella Pro 4.2-qt Touchscreen Air Fryer: was $69.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy

Still not on the air fryer craze yet? This cheap and cheerful model at Best Buy will let you try out the cooking revelation for less. The timer and functions are simple to set thanks to the touchscreen, while the capacity is large enough to cook meals for at least two people and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1
Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a wide temperature range of up to 450 degrees. It's thankfully non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has brought the price down to $89.99, which is just $2 shy of the record-low price.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

KitchenAid is a mainstay in the Bake Off tent and still the leader when it comes to high-quality stand mixers – but they do come with a hefty upfront cost. This healthy $100 discount on various colors of the premium Artisan model definitely takes the sting out, though. It comes with a stainless steel bowl and three attachments for mixing, kneading and beating – everything the amateur or intermediate baker needs for the kitchen.

Ninja Blender Duo with Auto-iQ
Ninja Blender Duo with Auto-iQ: was $149.99 now $119.99 at Best Buy

This versatile blender looks like a solid buy with the current $30 discount at Best Buy. Ninja is well-respected for making high-quality products and this appliance maintains those expectations with a slick finish and its ease of use.

James Pickard
James Pickard
Senior Deals Editor

James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

