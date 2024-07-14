Ding dong! Score these great Ring Video Doorbell deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day

We're already seeing Amazon Prime Day deals arrive ahead of the sale itself, running July 16 and July 17. And I've spotted some great Ring doorbell discounts I suggest you jump on right now rather than wait for Prime Day.

For example, you can already grab the Ring Video Doorbell for $49 at Amazon in the US; that's a saving of 50%. And, in the UK, the same Ring Video Doorbell can be had for £49, which is also a 50% discount.

As you'll see in our Ring Video Doorbell 2 review, this smart video camera and doorbell combination is a rather impressive little device. It has a neat design, if arguably a tad bulky, great motion tracking and an excellent app to control it. And with a 50% discount, I'm not sure we'll see a better price cut even on Prime Day proper.

But if you want more Ring bang for your buck, there's the Ring Video Doorbell Plus for $99 in the US and £89 in the UK at Amazon, which is the cheapest price for this higher resolution, battery-operated video doorbell with two-way talk functions.

Today's best Ring Video Doorbell deals in the US

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for its cheapest price ever as part of this year's early Prime Day deals, beating the previous record low by $5. The wireless version of the smart doorbell was awarded four stars in our Ring Video Doorbell review with useful features such as advanced motion detection and two-way talk so you can see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Doorbell Plus: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Plus has got a big $50 discount as part of this year's early Amazon Prime Day deals, bringing the price down to $99.99 - matching its previous record-low price. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer.

Today's best Ring Video Doorbell deals in the UK

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

This Ring doorbell model may be a few years old, but at under £50, it's currently available for a great price (especially as this is the lowest price it has ever been). It offers you full-HD video and a 155-degree horizontal field of view, and we gave it four stars in our review.

Ring Doorbell Plus: was £129.99 now £89.99 at Amazon

Over in the UK, the Ring Video Doorbell Plus has got a discount as part of this year's early Amazon Prime Day deals, bringing the price down to £89.99 - a new record-low. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) + Ring Stick Up Cam (Outdoor): was £189.98 now £79.99 at Amazon

The Ring Stick Up Cam can be placed outdoors to form part of a smart home security system with your Ring Doorbell. Get them both together for a saving of £100 at Amazon – the lowest price ever for this bundle.

That's a good selection of Ring Video Doorbells to consider, and I also threw in a UK bundle that gives you a Ring doorbell and a outdoor camera for a low-price of £79.

If you grab one of these deal make sure to check out our guide on how to set up your Ring video doorbell. In addition to the Ring Video Doorbell deals, we have highlighted other models to look out for in our best video doorbells list.

