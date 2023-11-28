My dad's favorite coffee maker is 25% off at Target, and he thinks you all need to get one

This year's best Cyber Monday deals won’t be around for much longer, but even though you're pressed for time, you still have a chance to buy my dad’s favorite coffee maker at a super-cheap price.

Right now, the Aeropress XL Coffee Press is $20 off at Best Buy – making it just $49.95 – while the smaller Aeropress Original is down to $29.09 at Target. These are the best prices we’ve seen for this nifty coffee maker, and while it might not be as flashy as more high-tech options that you’ll find in our best espresso machine guide, its results are nothing to be sniffed at.

This 3-in-1 brewing gizmo promises to create coffee goodness that’s as rich as an espresso and as full-bodied as a french press – a promise that my Dad says it certainly delivers on. If this isn’t your kind of coffee maker, then check out our Cyber Monday espresso machine deals guide for other deals live right now.

The best Cyber Monday Aeropress deals

Aeropress Original: was $39.99 now $29.09 at Target

Just grab some ground beans, a paper filter (this press comes with 100 to get you started), and a mug, and you can brew some delicious espresso-style coffees with this coffee maker. The price on the page will show you $31.99, but until the end of today, you'll get an additional 15% off at checkout, which brings the price down to $29.09 - beating the current deal at Amazon.

Aeropress XL: was $69.95 now $49.95 at Walmart

This larger AeroPress offers twice the brewing capacity (500ml instead of 250ml) but the same high-quality brewing capabilities of the original model. It also comes with 100 paper filters so you can start turning your favorite ground beans into delicious coffee.

This isn’t what most people think of when they imagine coffee makers, especially not here on TechRadar. But this more analog brewing method is well worth the slight extra effort you need to put in.

As I’ve said, this is my Dad’s favorite coffee maker even though he has a much more high-tech one with a milk frother and other premium features. Not only does he love the quality of the coffee the Aeropress brews but also the gizmo is very portable – so he can take it with him to work or on holiday and brew coffees the way he likes. He just needs grounds, boiling water, a filter, and a mug, and he’s good to go.

He’s been using this thing every day for well over a year now, and honestly, I think if he had the option to save me or the Aeropress from a burning building, there’s a good chance I’d be the one left behind.

