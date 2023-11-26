Espresso machine Cyber Monday deals 2023: early deals live now

The Cyber Monday espresso machine deals are already trickling through, offering some smooth savings on popular machines from the likes of Sage, De'Longhi, and Nespresso.

Cyber Monday deals are an excellent opportunity to score some additional savings following Black Friday's mega-sales, and we're even seeing some further price drops and new offers on some of the best espresso machines.

Some of the hottest deals to shop are live already on everything from pod coffee machines to barista-grade coffee makers have seen major discounts, like this offer for 29% off the De'Longhi Dedica Arte Espresso Machine at Amazon in the US, or £400 off the Sage the Oracle Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine at Amazon in the UK.

We're likely to see more deals expire as the weekend continues, so make sure to act quickly if you're looking for the perfect Christmas present for your favorite coffee lover.

Best Cyber Monday espresso machine deals in the US

Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee machine: was $249 now $174.27 at Amazon

For a pod coffee machine, we highly recommend the VertuoPlus from Nespresso. It's one of the best coffee makers you can buy, and this specific model includes a handy milk frother, so you can enjoy a cup of premium, creamy coffee without leaving your home. We've previously seen it sell for $89 so this deal might get better.

De'Longhi EC885M Dedica Arte Espresso Machine: was $399.95 now $249.95 at Amazon

This slim and svelte coffee machine won't overcrowd your countertop but will provide enough pressure for barista-grade beverages, and it's got a whopping $150 discount right now at Amazon, its lowest-ever price.

Café Affetto Automatic Espresso Machine and Milk Frother: was $629 now $379 at Amazon

Enjoy a massive 40% off this exquisite coffee maker and get your caffeine fix at the press of a button. The one-touch brew offers a range of different recipes, which can be adjusted via the SmartHQ app. Multiple users can set customized drink preferences by volume and strength to make sure you get the perfect cup, every time.

Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine: was $139 now $119 at Walmart

You can now save a modest $20 on this coffee machine at Walmart; it's been as low as $99 before, so further discounts could be on the way. Six functions allow you to brew an espresso, latte, or cappuccino – with the option to add a double shot, too. There's also a built-in milk frother to make your in-store favorites just as good at home.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi: was $179 now $123 at Amazon

Amazon has the mega-popular Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine at just over $123 right now, which is just $25 shy of its lowest-ever price. We were hoping to see it drop lower this weekend, but alas - this is likely the best deal you'll see this year.

Nespresso Lattissima One Coffee Maker by De'Longhi: was $399 now $279.30 at Amazon

Finished in a striking porcelain white with LED illumination, this Nespresso Lattissima coffee maker is a stylish bit of kit. Its focus is on simplicity, so you'll be able to make espressos, lungos, macchiatos and cappuccinos with the single touch of a button, and the Lattissima's design is compact enough to fit on any kitchen counter. It's currently 11% off but it's been $68 cheaper in the past.

Ninja CFP301 DualBrew Pro: was $229.99 now $124.49 at Amazon

This coffee machine is a two-in-one. You can use coffee pods to make barista-style drinks, or ground beans to fill the large glass carafe that comes with it. Best of all, this is the cheapest this coffee maker has ever been, so this is a Cyber Monday deal you won't want to miss.

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine: was $350 now $229.99 at Amazon

KitchenAid appliances rarely come cheap, and $230 isn't exactly inexpensive for a semi-automatic espresso machine. However, with this particular model you'll get dual smart temperature sensors, fast heat-up (less than 45 seconds), an automatic milk frother and the option to brew barista-grade lattes and cappuccinos (as well as espressos), all for a $100 less than usual (which equals Amazon's best-ever price).

Ninja Pods & Grounds Specialty Coffee Maker: was $129.99 now $71.99 at Amazon

This coffee maker can use coffee grounds or coffee pods to create different kinds of brews. Just note that this is a single-serve coffee maker so it will be slow to make drinks for a large gathering of people. It's currently down to its best-ever price ahead of Cyber Monday thanks to an additional $8 voucher on the store page.

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo with automatic milk: was $899.99 now $599.95 at Amazon

This espresso machine is pricey but for Cyber Monday 2023, it dropped to a staggering all-time low of $559.95. It can brew barista-style drinks from your favorite coffee beans, and it's fully automatic. Just select the type of coffee you want and it will brew it for you.

Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi: was $219 now $153.30 at Amazon

The Evoluo variant of Nespresso's Vertuo machine boasts a 26% bigger water reservoir than the Next, a larger body size, a more powerful heating element and a larger used capsule capacity. This is the beefiest bit of kit in the Vertuo lineup, and we don't expect to see its price drop too much more (if at all) this Cyber Monday.

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine: was $700 now $399 at Amazon

Amazon has this high-end Philips espresso machine at $151 less than its normal retail price for Cyber Monday. With the help of a 60-hertz touchscreen display, the 3200 Series lets you brew espressos, americanos and espresso lungos (which are essentially larger espressos) with ease. The machine's AquaClean technology also guarantees that you'll be able to brew 5,000 cups before needing to descale. Sure, $549 is still pricey – but if you're really into your coffee, you'll know that similar machines retail for much, much more.

Nespresso Creatista Pro Coffee Machine by Breville: was £850 now $594.96 at Amazon

The Nespresso Creatista Plus has never been so cheap. Compared to the Plus, the Pro is taller, slightly wider, has brushed stainless steel, a much larger water tank and a larger screen that uses a touchscreen LCD panel. In other words, this model is the Creatista dialled up to 11, and it's a coffee maker that isn't like to return to such a low price until Cyber Monday next year.

Best Cyber Monday espresso machine deals in the UK

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine: was £169.99 now £149 at Amazon

We scored this coffee machine 4 out of 5 stars in our review, praising its simplicity and the consistency of the results – though we do wish Nespresso had built-in the milk frother instead of offering it as an add-on. It currently has 15% off its list price, but dropped to a record low of just £69.99 for last Black Friday.

Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine by Sage: was £479.95 now £329 at Amazon

One of the more premium Nespresso machines, the Nespresso Creatista Plus is sophisticated and slick. It has a steam arm for milk frothing (which is great for latte art, too), and also comes with a steel jug. What's more, if you're a tea drinker, the Creatista Plus can even produce hot water. This is a huge saving on this premium model at Amazon (and also John Lewis), but note that it has been as low as £269 in the past, so could see further falls.

Sage the Oracle Espresso Machine: was £1,779.95 now £1,399 at Amazon

For a truly premium espresso machine, look no further than the Sage the Oracle. We've not reviewed this exact model, but we have tested the very similar Oracle Touch model and awarded that 4.5 stars out of 5 – so you can be confident this will make an excellent espresso. Amazon currently has it on sale for £1,399, a massive £400 saving, but it's dropped below £1,000 before.

Sage the Barista Touch Espresso Machine: was £1,049.95 now £799 at Amazon

We're big fans of the Sage Barista Express, having awarded it a 4.5-star rating in our review. This variant replaces the manual dials with a touchscreen, and Amazon currently has the black version on sale for £799 (ditto John Lewis). That's a decent price for a model that regularly sits above £1,000, but it has dropped below £700 in the past.

De'Longi Stilosa Manual Coffee Machine: was £126.99 now £107 at Amazon

We've not reviewed De'Longhi's Stilosa ourselves, but with a high Amazon score of 4.4 from more than 1,000 customer ratings, it's a highly regarded coffee maker. Its small size hides a powerful system that can pump out 15 bars of pressure, ensuring a creamy espresso base for your cappuccino. Amazon's deal takes 11% off the usual price.

De'Longhi La Specialista Prestigio, Barista Pump Espresso Machine: was £789.99 now £549 at Amazon

The premium sibling to De'Longhi's already excellent La Specialista coffee machine, the Prestigio features a high-pressure steam wand, upgraded grinder, non-pressurized single-wall baskets and dynamic perfusion. If you're serious about your espressos, then you'll know whether those improvements are worth the investment for you – but we think this high-spec model could be further discounted in the weeks to come.

De'Longhi La Specialista Arte, Barista Pump Espresso Machine: was £529.99 now £350 at Amazon

Like the Prestigio model above, De'Longhi's La Specialista Arte espresso machine is a serious machine for serious espressos. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review and recommended it at its usual £530 price, so with £180 off it's an even bigger bargain.

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Coffee Machine: was £419.99 now £329 at John Lewis

A classic bean-to-cup coffee machine, the De'Longhi Evo makes any one of seven drinks, including espresso, at the touch of a button. The two spouts let you make multiple drinks at the same time, and it works equally well with beans or ground coffee. We awarded it 4/5 stars in our review – and right now it's £90 off at John Lewis.

Nespresso Lattissima One Coffee Maker by De'Longhi: was £259 now £192.99 at Amazon

Finished in a striking porcelain white with LED illumination, this Nespresso Lattissima coffee maker is a stylish bit of kit – and it's 26% off right now at Amazon. Its focus is on simplicity, so you'll be able to make espressos, lungos, macchiatos and cappuccinos with the single touch of a button, and the Lattissima's design is compact enough to fit on any kitchen counter. Note that it has been as low as £169 in the past, though.

DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Infinissima: was £109.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

Using Nescafe coffee pods you can create a range of different coffees and espressos with this discounted DeLonghi machine. This deal is only £3 more expensive than it's ever been so this isn't one to ignore.

Tassimo Bosch Style Coffee Machine: was £106 now £34.99 at Currys

Currys is currently offering this vibrant Tassimo coffee machine for £71.01 less than its usual retail price. For just £34.99, the Tassimo Bosch Style will let you brew up to 50 different types of coffee, and will automatically shut itself off when not in use to help you save energy. This particular machine is also available in black, cream, orange or white at Currys for the same price, though we'd suggest acting on all these deals swiftly, as they're likely to prove very popular throughout November.

Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse Coffee Machine: was £219 now £144 at Amazon

Make barista-quality coffee from the comfort of your kitchen with Breville's One-Touch CoffeeHouse coffee machine. Its large 600 ml milk reservoir is removable for fridge storage when not in use, and its adjustable milk frother allows you to make a variety of different café style drinks. It's got single and double shot espresso filters, and boasts a 19-bar pump to extract robust coffee flavours. This particular model has almost never been cheaper at Amazon.