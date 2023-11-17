Black Friday pod coffee maker deals are brewing - here's my favourite blend of deals this sale season

Some of the best Black Friday deals are often seen on coffee makers, and this year is no different. As we get closer to the big day, we're seeing retailers like Amazon, Argos, and Currys drop some impressive coffee maker deals, and especially on pod coffee machines from brands like Nespresso and DeLonghi.



If you're looking for the best coffee maker, you might feel a little lost in the sea of deals. There are a lot of deals available right now, but how do you know it's a good deal? I've been wading through coffee maker deals in the last few days to stock up on presents for the coffee connoisseurs in my life, and I've put together a list of the best deals right now.



Black Friday is the best time to invest in a small appliance like a coffee maker at a discount, like this Nespresso Vertuo Pop deal bringing the price down from £99.99 to just £49.99 at Amazon

Best Black Friday pod coffee maker deals in the UK

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine: was £169.99 now £123.10 at Amazon

We scored this coffee machine 4 out of 5 stars in our review, praising its simplicity and the consistency of the results. It's currently over £46 off, however it has been sold for as little as £69 in the past so a better deal may be on the way.

DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Infinissima: was £109.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

Using Nescafe coffee pods you can create a range of different coffees and espressos with this discounted DeLonghi machine. This deal is an impressive 64% off right now. So, impress your friends, fill your cups, and get a stylish coffee maker for just £39.99 - just £5 more expensive than its record-low price of £34.99.

Nespresso Lattissima One Coffee Maker by De'Longhi: was £259 now £192 at Amazon

Finished in a striking porcelain white with LED illumination, this Nespresso Lattissima coffee maker is a stylish bit of kit – and it's 26% off right now at Amazon. Its focus is on simplicity, so you'll be able to make espressos, lungos, macchiatos and cappuccinos with the single touch of a button, and the Lattissima's design is compact enough to fit on any kitchen counter. Note that it has been as low as £169 in the past, though.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Automatic Pod Coffee Machine: was £99.99 now £58 at Amazon

This coffee machine scored an impressive 5 stars in our review, and for good reason! The Nespresso Vertuo Pop pod coffee machine is simple to set up, super-easy to use, and serves up a delicious cup of coffee. Thanks to its ability to automatically detect the capsule size, making a coffee is as simple as popping in a pod, placing your favorite mug under the spout and pressing a button. We've seen it drop as low as £49.99 earlier this year, but this deal is almost as good!

