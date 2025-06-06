This gorgeous new smartwatch just launched and it’s already £50 off with a free strap
The Huawei Watch 5 is an absolute stunner
We've been covering Huawei's excellent deals on its latest Fit Pro 4 series recently, but now it's the turn of the Huawei Watch 5 - a device that we think is one of the best-looking smartwatches ever released.
The deal we've spotted discounts this gorgeous device down to £349.99 (was £399.99) when you use the code A50OFFWATCH5 at checkout. As if that wasn't enough, Huawei will also throw in a free Watch 5 strap as a gift.
Our Huawei Watch 5 review has only just landed, and we've given the smartwatch an excellent four out of five stars. Better support for third-party apps and the inclusion of NFC technology would have probably seen it boosted higher, but it's a stunning device that's well worth checking out - particularly with this deal at the official Huawei site.
Today's best Huawei Watch 5 deal
This watch has only just recently been released, so a £50 discount is very welcome indeed at the official Huawei store. Make sure you use the code A50OFFWATCH5 at checkout to get this saving plus a free strap. This latest smartwatch from Huawei excels from a health and fitness point of view and has excellent battery life. There's a lack of third-party app support, but if that's not an issue for you, then this is a great all-around smartwatch.
Whether the Huawei Watch 5 will make it into our guide to the best smartwatches is uncertain, but it certainly looks like a strong contender. Our review summarised the device aptly:
"The interface is intuitive, smooth, and runs in two flavors: standard mode and power saver, with both being relatively feature-rich." Having tested a number of Huawei smartwatches in the past year, I can testify to how good the interface is personally, too.
One-touch health features and comprehensive fitness tracking mean this watch delivers where it matters most. All of this is packaged up in a beautiful design with a classic look.
Check out our dedicated smartwatch deals page to see if you could save even more on one of the best smartwatches or best Android smartwatches.
