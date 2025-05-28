New Huawei Watch Fit 4 deal gets you a free pair of earbuds, a strap, and up to £30 off
Available exclusively at the official Huawei store
The excellent Huawei Watch Fit 4 and Fit 4 Pro fitness trackers are available with a superb deal today at the official Huawei store.
For a limited time only, you can secure yourself a 'Fit4More Edition' exclusively at the Huawei store. This edition comes with a free Silver Nylon strap and a pair of Huawei FreeBuds SE 3 earbuds worth £40.
Can also get £20 off the Fit 4 with the code AFIT420OFF at checkout, or £30 off the Fit 4 Pro with the code AFIT4PRO30OFF - a handy discount that stacks with the other freebies.
We've just published our Huawei Watch Fit 4 series review if you want to read more about these excellent new fitness trackers from the brand, which we awarded an impressive four stars out of five.
Both of these devices are simply fantastic choices right now if you're looking for a wearable to complement an active lifestyle. The Pro, in particular, offers a great (and cheaper) alternative to the Apple Watch Ultra. Meanwhile, the standard Fit 4 is a lightweight and affordable fitness tracker that nails the basics. Today's deal makes it even better value, too.
Free strap and earbuds with the Huawei Watch Fit 4
Huawei Watch Fit 4 series: up to £30 off, plus free earbuds and strap at Huawei
Huawei's most advanced fitness wearable yet
Both these fitness trackers are great options right now. The standard Fit 4 is a great lightweight wearable that packs in all your essential fitness-focused tracking features, offline maps, and an impressive seven days of battery life.
The Pro offers all of the above but comes in a package that's reminiscent of the much-coveted Apple Watch Ultra, with a titanium alloy bezel and premium Sapphire glass. It also features ECG support and a few more sports-specific features for diving, golf, trail running, and other activities.
For the price, it's an exceptionally well-featured device that we rate highly. Note that the standard Huawei Watch Fit 4 is also a fantastic option, however, and one that is great if you're on a budget and don't need the advanced sports-specific modes.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
