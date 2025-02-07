The Apple Watch SE 2 has finally got a decent discount for 2025

If you've been waiting for a decent Apple Watch SE 2 discount to kick off 2025, we've finally found a major saving worth shouting about.

Right now at Amazon US, you can save a whopping $80 on the best Apple Watch for budget users, now just $169 instead of $249. That's the lowest number we've seen on the price tracker since Black Friday and just $20 shy of the best saving we saw on that particular weekend.

The Apple Watch SE 3 is coming in September and promises a design upgrade, but if you need a cheap Apple Watch right now, this is the best deal of the year so far. Not in the US? Scroll down to find great discounts where you live.

Today’s best Apple Watch SE 2 deal

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon Get $80 off the Apple Watch SE 2, now just $169. The lowest-ever price we've seen on this is $149, but that was a Black Friday special unlikely to be matched anytime soon. This is the best saving we've seen since then and gets you all of Apple's heart rate and fitness tracking features for less.

Apple Watch SE 2: was £219 now £208 at Amazon If you're in the UK, the best price you'll get on the Apple Watch SE 2 right now is this modest saving at Amazon, now just £208 instead of £219. We did clock this at £199 recently, so this is only £9 worse. SE discounts are much more modest in the UK, so it's hard to do much better, unfortunately.

As per our Apple Watch SE 2 review, this watch is a brilliant entry-level offering for anyone who wants a smartwatch to complement their iPhone. It won't work with Android but excels in the Apple ecosystem thanks to great synchronization for features like notifications, Calendar, Reminders, Apple Music, and much much more.

It delivers nearly all the great workout tracking features you'd expect to find on Apple Watch including heart rate, calories, exercise tracking, and more.

The SE's display is a little smaller than the Apple Watch Series 10, and much smaller than the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2. It's also not as high-quality and isn't as bright. You also miss out on sleep apnea tracking and the ECG feature, but if you can do without those, there's a lot to like here.

The Apple Watch SE 3 is coming in September, according to the latest reports. It does promise a redesign probably akin to a newer model like the Series 9 or 10, but if you need a watch right now or want the cheapest option available, this is your best bet.