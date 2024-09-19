Score some free earbuds and an extra strap with the brand-new Huawei Watch GT5

The Huawei Watch GT5 has only just been announced and yet we've already seen a fantastic deal if you've got an eye on the manufacturer's new release. With the offer, you can get some free Huawei FreeBuds 5i and a £40 coupon for an extra strap with every purchase of the Huawei Watch GT5.

Considering the watch retails at £229.99, bagging a cracking pair of earbuds and essentially a free extra strap is a great deal. This is a limited-time offer available until October 22 so no need to act immediately if you want to wait for our hands-on review of the GT5 that's currently in progress. However, this will likely be the best way to get one of Huawei's newest watches, so it's one not to miss.

Today's best Huawei Watch GT5 deal

Huawei Watch GT5: get free Huawei FreeBuds 5i and a £40 coupon

The GT5 is Huawei's latest and greatest smartwatch. They might be a little behind some of their competitors when it comes to this style of watch but at this price and with these extras, there are many reasons to consider buying one if you want a stylish and capable fitness tracker. The earbuds retail at £69.99 and deliver high-resolution Sound, multi-mode Active Noise Cancellation and 28 hours of music playback.

According to our Huawei Watch GT4 review, the GT range has great tracking and style, two things that we're sure carry over into the GT5. The GT4 was Huawei's best smartwatch so far and according to the specs they've pushed the boundaries even further.

We've not had a chance to test the GT5 just yet, but we found the GT4 to be a beast of a watch with a gorgeous-looking powerhouse reminiscent of a premium dive watch. It's fast and packs a tonne of features. With free earbuds and a £40 coupon, you can get the latest smartwatch from Huawei and a whole lot more.

