Buy the Huawei Watch GT5 and get free Huawei FreeBuds 5i and an EasyFit 3 strap

I've had the pleasure of testing the Watch GT5 from Huawei and I can truly say that it is worth every penny. As it's relatively new to the market, we're unlikely to see a price discount for a while, but what I have spotted is a deal that gives you free Huawei FreeBuds 5i and an EasyFit 3 strap with every purchase of the Huawei Watch GT5.
The watch itself retails at £229.99 so bagging a cracking pair of earbuds and a free extra strap is a great deal. Huawei also offers the same deal on the GT5 Pro model if you'd like a more premium alternative.
The GT5 is one of Huawei's latest smartwatches and when I got my hands on it, I found that it covered all the bases with accurate tracking and measurements thanks to Huawei TruSense. I wasn't a big fan of the strap so I'm super pleased to see that I could now swap it out for an EasyFit 3 alternative thanks to this deal from the official store that also includes some FreeBuds 5i at no extra cost.
The Pro version elevates almost all areas of the GT5, especially when it comes to design aesthetics. I would say the free strap is less of a necessity with the Pro version but to bag the FreeBuds 5i for no extra charge is a big win.
In my Huawei Watch GT5 review, I spoke highly of the integrated Huawei TruSense, which delivers faster and more accurate health and fitness tracking. The watch performs well and looks great with a sharp-edged watch case that sets it apart from more rounded alternatives.
The GT5 is a beast of a watch with a gorgeous-looking powerhouse reminiscent of a premium dive watch. It's fast and packs in lots of great features. With free earbuds and a strap, you can get the latest smartwatch from Huawei and a whole lot more for a terrific price.
