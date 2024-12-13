Buy the Huawei Watch GT5 and get free Huawei FreeBuds 5i and an EasyFit 3 strap

I've had the pleasure of testing the Watch GT5 from Huawei and I can truly say that it is worth every penny. As it's relatively new to the market, we're unlikely to see a price discount for a while, but what I have spotted is a deal that gives you free Huawei FreeBuds 5i and an EasyFit 3 strap with every purchase of the Huawei Watch GT5.

The watch itself retails at £229.99 so bagging a cracking pair of earbuds and a free extra strap is a great deal. Huawei also offers the same deal on the GT5 Pro model if you'd like a more premium alternative.

Huawei Watch GT5: get free Huawei FreeBuds 5i and an EasyFit 3 strap

The GT5 is one of Huawei's latest smartwatches and when I got my hands on it, I found that it covered all the bases with accurate tracking and measurements thanks to Huawei TruSense. I wasn't a big fan of the strap so I'm super pleased to see that I could now swap it out for an EasyFit 3 alternative thanks to this deal from the official store that also includes some FreeBuds 5i at no extra cost.

Huawei Watch GT5 Pro: get free Huawei FreeBuds 5i and an EasyFit 3 strap

The Pro version elevates almost all areas of the GT5, especially when it comes to design aesthetics. I would say the free strap is less of a necessity with the Pro version but to bag the FreeBuds 5i for no extra charge is a big win.

In my Huawei Watch GT5 review, I spoke highly of the integrated Huawei TruSense, which delivers faster and more accurate health and fitness tracking. The watch performs well and looks great with a sharp-edged watch case that sets it apart from more rounded alternatives.

The GT5 is a beast of a watch with a gorgeous-looking powerhouse reminiscent of a premium dive watch. It's fast and packs in lots of great features. With free earbuds and a strap, you can get the latest smartwatch from Huawei and a whole lot more for a terrific price.

