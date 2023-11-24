These mattresses helped our expert reviewer's back pain and they're in the Black Friday sales

If you're spending Black Friday hunched over a laptop, searching out the hottest deals, you may well know about it in your back later on. Fortunately we know quite a bit about the best mattresses for back pain; one of our reviewers suffers from chronic pain after a back injury, and she's always on the lookout for a bed that can give her back the support it needs.

Even better: the top options are available with Black Friday mattress deals, which means you can soothe your bad back and save money at the same time. We've gathered together our reviewer's best mattress picks for back pain, alongside a few other options that we also rate, all of which have Black Friday deals that you won't want to miss out on.

Mattresses for back pain: our reviewer's choices

Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress: was $1,295 now from $895 at Saatva We rate the Saatva Loom & Leaf as the best mattress for back pain overall, and our reviewer singles it out for particular praise. For her review she slept on the Loom & Leaf for three weeks and noted a marked improvement in her lower back pain thanks to sleeping on it, finding it to be an excellent option for anyone seeking top-notch pressure relief and pain management. Our exclusive Saatva discount code can save you $400 on all sizes of the Saatva Loom & Leaf. That brings the queen size down to $1,995. It is still a premium mattress, but you can really feel the quality in the Loom & Leaf, so we think it's worth it. Plus, with our exclusive deal, you'll get a better price than in the official Saatva Black Friday sale. Read more: Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress review

Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: was $619 now from $374 + free bedding at Cocoon by Sealy While the Cocoon by Sealy Chill is specifically marketed as a low-cost cooling mattress, our reviewer also rates it as the best budget mattress for back pain, remarking that its simple design does a great job of supporting the sleeper's spine and keeping everything correctly aligned. It also delivers subtle but effective pressure relief, ensuring that your joints are cushioned while your back remains supported. The regular Cocoon by Sealy sale knocks 35% off MSRP and throws in free pillows and sheets (together worth up to $199) added to your order. With this discount, a queen size is $699. But you can save a little more by adding code EXTRA25 at the checkout. It'll knock an additional $25 off the price. Read more: Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review

Tempur-Adapt mattress: was $1,699 now from $1,499 at Tempur-Pedic If you want a mattress that can deliver incredible support when you sleep on your back, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt is more than up to the job. Our reviewer isn't really a back sleeper but she found that when reviewing this one she felt most comfortable sleeping on her back, noting that its pressure relief was exceptional, along with all-over support that kept her back well-aligned. The Tempur-Adapt comes in three different sleep feels (soft, medium or firm), and there's the option to upgrade to a hybrid with springs if you prefer. In the Tempur-Pedic Black Friday sale there's up to $300 off the Tempur-Adapt, plus $300 of free accessories, and a queen size will cost you $1,999. Tempur-Pedic doesn't hold sales very often, so we'd advise buying the Tempur-Adapts now, while it's discounted. Read more: Tempur-Adapt mattress review

More Black Friday deals on mattresses for back pain

DreamCloud Premier: was $1,169 now from $699 at DreamCloud The DreamCloud Premier is a good option for soothing back pain because it's slightly more supportive than the standard DreamCloud mattress. It has a medium-firm feel , and it combines sturdy coils with cushioning foams that should provide just the right mix of support and pressure relief that anyone suffering from back pain might need. It's also a strong choice for heavier bodies. While the DreamCloud Premier isn't a cheap mattress, we do think it offers excellent value for money, especially with the 40% off Black Friday discount. Bringing the queen down to $1,099, this isn't an unusual sale from DreamCloud, but it's still a great price for the quality of mattress you're getting.

Nolah Evolution 15": was $1,499 now from $974 at Nolah If you struggle with aches and pains the Nolah Evolution 15 is another mattress we'd recommend. It's a hybrid with both foam and coils, and it comes in three firmness options so you can choose the feel that's right for you. We tested the firmest option and felt instantly comforted and cradled by it, and found that it provided consistent pressure relief with unparalleled support in every sleeping position, but particularly in back sleeping. There's 35% off mattresses in the Nolah Black Friday sale, and you get two free Nolah Fluffy pillows with your purchase. That's a pretty sweet deal, and better than Nolah usually offers. The queen size Nolah Evolution is just $1,624 in the Black Friday sale. Good news for both your budget and your back. Read more: Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review