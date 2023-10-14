Save 35% on the best mattress for active lifestyles

Bear's top of the range mattress, the Elite Hybrid, is a bouncy hybrid that's perfect for combi-sleepers. Bear mattresses are specifically designed for athletes, with Celliant fibers used in the cover – these are designed to boost circulation to help cells recover faster. Right now, Bear's flash sale is offering 35% off all mattresses, and they're even including two free pillows as well. This matches the cheapest price we've seen on the mattress, with the free pillows making it the best offer we've seen this year.

This is a great chance to snag a bargain ahead of the Black Friday mattress deals, particularly if you're looking for a mattress to help support your active lifestyle. Like many of the best mattresses, the Bear Elite Hybrid is a hybrid mattress - this one has a responsive surface that makes it particularly suited to combi-sleepers. With three firmness options, you'll easily be able to find the right fit for your sleeping style and there's a 120-night trial along with a lifetime warranty.

Here's a closer look at the deal, and who we'd recommend this mattress to:

Bear Elite Hybrid mattress Queen size: was $2,305 now $1,499 at Bear Mattress



Overview: The Bear Elite Hybrid is a premium hybrid 14" mattress, made from a combination of copper-infused memory foam, transition foam and lumbar-supportive coils. It's topped off with a cover made with phase-change material and Celliant fibers. With a choice of firmnesses at 5, 6 or 7 out of 10, the mattress can suit all sleeping styles.



Price history: You won't have to pay full price for the Bear Elite Hybrid, as there's nearly always 30% off the mattress. It usually increases to 35% around major sales events, so this is the biggest saving we've seen outside those times. We're not expecting a bigger discount at Black Friday, but it is a possibility. Keep an eye on our mattress sales page for the latest discounts. Extras: Bear mattresses come with a 120-night trial period, which is around average. But you will get a lifetime warranty and this deal also gives you two free pillows.

Buy it if...

✅ You lead an active lifestyle: Bear's mattresses are specifically designed for athletes. It's the only mattress that contains Celliant fibers woven into the top cover. Celliant has minerals crushed into it that make it infrared responsive, which helps to boost circulation and speed up physical recovery.



✅ You want to choose your firmness rating: The Bear Elite Hybrid comes in three different firmness profiles - 5, 6 or 7 out of 10. In reality, these are all around the medium or medium firm bracket, but they do allow you to tweak to the mattress to suit you. We found the Bear to be comfortable in all sleeping positions and particularly suited to combi-sleepers, due to its bouncier surface.



✅ You share a bed: Motion isolation is good on the Bear Elite Hybrid and you won't be disturbed by a restless partner at night.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You want a luxurious finish: The Bear's primary concern is performance, so it's geared for practicality over looks. For a more luxurious look, try the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid.

❌ You prefer a memory foam hug: Even at its softest firmness rating, the Bear Elite Hybrid has quite a bouncy top, meaning you won't sink in that far. If you're looking for more of the memory foam 'hug', consider the Helix Midnight mattress.



❌ You want to sit on the edge of the bed: The edge support on the Bear is average - you won't find sitting on the edge of the bed comfortable as the sides will tilt a little.