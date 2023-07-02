Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid with Cloud Pillow Top mattress review

Brooklyn Bedding gives customers the option to choose among a soft, medium, or firm feel with the Signature Hybrid. Tack on the Cloud Pillow Top and it’s even more comfortable. The edge support is poor, and the temperature regulation could be better, but at least it does well in absorbing motion.

Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid with Cloud Pillow Top mattress: two-minute review

Mid-range mattresses don’t always give you customizable options, but the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress does. (Just look at the TechRadar best mattress buying guide and you’ll see what I mean.) Buyers can choose among three different firmness levels – soft, medium, and firm – and because of that, it’s well suited for all types of sleepers. Back and stomach sleepers will be pleased with the firm option, and side and combo sleepers with soft or medium.

(Image credit: Alex Temblador)

I ordered the mattress in ‘firm’ and added the cloud pillow top which provided some softness to the surface. Rather than a sink-in feel or contouring foam, the mattress felt supportive and bouncy. I would have liked better pressure point relief, but at least the Signature Hybrid does a good job with isolating motion, so you don’t wake up when a partner moves.

The mattress does retain heat and the edge support is not great around the whole perimeter. But all in all, I can see the appeal of the mattress, especially in terms of value, and why so many customers have bought it.

Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid with Cloud Pillow Top review: price

A mid-range priced mattress

Regular sales mean a queen usually costs $999

Cloud pillow top costs another $300

The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid is a mid-range mattress. It’s not the brand’s most expensive or least expensive mattress but sits on the mid-to-lower end of the price range. Note that the price includes free delivery, and white glove delivery is not an option.

Twin size: MSRP $665 (usually $498)

MSRP $665 (usually $498) Twin XL: MSRP $832 (usually $624)

MSRP $832 (usually $624) Full: MSRP $999 (usually $749)

MSRP $999 (usually $749) Short: MSRP $999 (usually $749.30)

MSRP $999 (usually $749.30) Queen: MSRP $1,332 (usually $999)

MSRP $1,332 (usually $999) Olympic Queen: MSRP $1,332 (usually $999)

MSRP $1,332 (usually $999) Short Queen: MSRP $1,332 (usually $999)

MSRP $1,332 (usually $999) King: MSRP $1,599 (usually $1,199.30)

MSRP $1,599 (usually $1,199.30) Short King: MSRP $1,599 (usually $1,199.30)

MSRP $1,599 (usually $1,199.30) Split CA King: MSRP $832 (usually $624)

MSRP $832 (usually $624) CA King: MSRP $1,599 (usually $1,199.30)

MSRP $1,599 (usually $1,199.30) Cloud pillow top: +$300

Currently, Brooklyn Bedding is offering a 25 percent discount for the summer without any bonus bundled accessories. Sales tend to change depending on the time of year, so it’s best to keep track through TechRadar’s mattress sales guide.

Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid with Cloud Pillow Top review: specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally MSRP (queen size) $1,332 (usually sold at $999) Firmness Soft, medium, or firm, [firm is 6.5/10] Materials Quilted top, foam, coils Depth 11.5 inches Sizes Twin, twin XL, full, short full, queen, short queen, Olympic queen, king, CA king, split CA king, RV King Delivery Free standard delivery Trial period 120 nights Warranty 10 years

Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid with Cloud Pillow Top mattress: materials and design

Hybrid mattress with CertiPUR-US certified foam and springs

Option to add a Cloud Pillow Top

Sheets slip and slide on quilted top layer

The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid has five layers – plus a sixth layer if you add the cloud pillow top. Depending on which firmness level you choose, the foam layers may be thicker or smaller by half an inch.

The bottom layer is a high-density foam flex base that supports the eight-inch individually encased coils. Above the coils is a transitional foam called VariFlex that provides some support. The last layer of foam is hyper-elastic with ‘supreme response’ to give the mattress its springy feel and respond to your body with each movement. Note – all the foams are CertiPUR-US certified.

(Image credit: Alex Temblador)

The quilted top layer provides some plushness to the mattress, however, it’s so silky smooth that my fitted sheet constantly slid whenever I moved and often came undone during the night. I’ve never had this issue with other mattresses until now. Perhaps using one of the best mattress protectors or best mattress pad would help.

The cloud pillow top provides two more inches of foam layers, and while it’s supposed to be infused with cooling fibers to regulate temperature and contour the body, I did not find this to be the case.

Design score: 4.5 out of 5

Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid with Cloud Pillow Top review: comfort

Super supportive and bouncy mattress with soft pillow top

Most comfortable in back and stomach positions when ordered in ‘firm’

Side sleepers will probably like the soft or medium firmness options

I like a mattress that supports my hips and back, so I went with the firm option when ordering the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress. Brooklyn Bedding says the ‘firm’ option is a 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale but I think it’s more of a 6.5. When I placed a 20-lb. weight in the center of the mattress, it sunk about half an inch.

While the cloud pillow top is a little plush, my 180-lb. body didn’t sink into the mattress and the foam didn’t contour around my body. Instead, there is a bouncy and supportive feel to the mattress that makes back or stomach sleeping positions most comfortable. I can sleep on my side, but I think it would be more comfortable to do that with the medium firmness option. I had a friend, who weighs less than me, lie on the mattress and found it to be comfortable but also preferred something a bit softer so they could sleep on their side.

(Image credit: Alex Temblador)

While I felt like the mattress promoted good spinal alignment, I was surprised that it didn’t relieve pressure on my joints or ease some aches and pains. In fact, my hips and lower back ached during the testing period, and I couldn’t tell if it was because of the mattress or not. What I could determine was that the mattress wasn’t improving those aches when I slept on it.

Comfort score: 3.5 out of 5

Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid with Cloud Pillow Top review: temperature regulation

Average temperature regulation for a hybrid design

Some issues with trapping body heat on warm nights

I don’t typically sleep warm, so I was surprised that I got hot sleeping on this hybrid mattress. Granted, I tested this mattress in June in Texas, however, my air-conditioning was set on 77 and I turned the ceiling fan on. There were a few times when I woke up in the middle of the night needing to throw off the comforter and sheets.

(Image credit: Alex Temblador)

For a hybrid, I thought the temperature regulation would be better. I’ve tested memory foam and hybrid mattresses and have never awoken hot in the middle of the night which is why this particular testing experience stood out to me.

Temperature regulation score: 3 out of 5

Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid with Cloud Pillow Top review: motion isolation

Did well in our motion transfer tests

Good choice for couples

I tested the motion transfer capabilities of this mattress by putting an empty wine glass in the center and dropping a 20 lb. weight 4, 10, and 25 inches away. The top of the mattress is quilted, so the wine glass didn’t have a stable base. Of course, it tipped over when I dropped the weight four inches away and shook when the weight was dropped 10 inches away. If the mattress wasn’t so deeply quilted, the wine glass would’ve stood solidly.

(Image credit: Alex Temblador)

I had another person lay on the mattress to determine the mattress’ motion isolation capabilities. I barely felt the other person move when they got in and out of the bed, which makes me believe that the Signature Hybrid does well with motion isolation and is a good option for couples.

Motion isolation score: 4 out of 5

Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid with Cloud Pillow Top review: edge support

Poor edge support at the corners and along the foot of the bed

Edge support seems better on the sides

In terms of edge support, the sides hold up better than the corners and the foot of the bed, likely because Brooklyn Bedding used high-caliber Ascension perimeter coils on the sides. When I placed a 20-lb. weight on the sides of the mattress, it sunk about half an inch and held steady. There is some decent support when I sit on the sides, lie near the edge, and get in and out of bed.

(Image credit: Alex Temblador)

However, the rest of the mattress is a different story. From a visual standpoint, the mattress slopes down near the corners. When I sit on a corner or along the foot of the bed, I have to catch myself before slipping off. The weight rolled off when placed in these areas.

Edge support score: 3 out of 5

Bedding Signature Hybrid with Cloud Pillow Top review: setup

Mattress is delivered rolled and boxed

Free FedEx delivery (except Hawaii and Alaska)

Slight smell upon opening that immediately disappears

Shipping is free through FedEx when you order the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress. As with most companies, shipping to Alaska or Hawaii incurs a fee. Unfortunately, white glove delivery is not offered by the brand.

(Image credit: Alex Temblador)

My king-sized mattress was delivered vacuum sealed and rolled up in a cardboard box that was damaged upon delivery. When I tried to move the box inside with the handles, the box ripped and tore even more than it already was.

I was able to set this mattress up by myself, but it would have been easier with another person. Removing the packaging didn’t take long and the mattress unfolded right away. I noticed a slight off-gassing smell when I removed the plastic, but it disappeared immediately, and I didn’t smell anything from there on out.

(Image credit: Alex Temblador)

The brand suggests letting the Signature Hybrid air out and inflate for at least 3-5 hours before sleeping on the mattress, but it seemed to inflate within the hour. I slept on it that evening.

Setup score: 4 out of 5

Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid with Cloud Pillow Top review: customer reviews

4.7 star rating out of over 10,100 reviews

Some customers mentioned heat retention and needing a softer/firmer level

Over 8,000 five-star reviews

The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating thanks to over 10,100 reviews. More than 8,000 people gave it five stars, so for the most part, customers seem to be satisfied with this mattress. Brooklyn Bedding does pull reviews from RVMattress.com, because they offer this mattress in RV sizes too. (There is an overwhelming number of RV owners who rave about this mattress).

The most common complaint is that the edge support is severely lacking, followed by feedback focusing on the firmness ratings. Some customers ordered the mattress in a medium firmness level only to discover it wasn’t firm enough for them. There were a few who ordered a firm mattress that felt too firm, but admittedly these customers were fewer.

As far as temperature regulation goes, there was a decent amount who thought the mattress retained heat but far more people who didn’t. A few wished they went with the Aurora Lux for the cooling properties.

For the most part, buyers found the mattress comfortable and relieved them of consistent body pain or helped improved their sleep experience. While some pointed out that it took 8 days to two weeks to get used to the mattress, once they did, it helped to lessen their body aches and pain.

Should you buy the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid with Cloud Pillow Top mattress?

(Image credit: Alex Temblador)

No two people are alike, so it’s nice when a mattress brand like Brooklyn Bedding gives you so many options in terms of sizes and three different firmness ratings. For the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid, I went with the firm option and a cloud pillow top which resulted in a super supportive mattress with some spring to it. This allowed me to sleep on my back and stomach, but it didn’t do so well with pressure point relief or side sleeping – something that may be better with the soft or medium options.

The edge support is not great, but at least it’s decent on the sides so you can get in and out of the bed without too much effort. As someone who doesn’t sleep hot, I was surprised by how much heat the mattress retained. At least it did a good job during my motion isolation tests.

When considering all the qualities of the mattress and the overly positive mattress reviews, it’s clear that the Signature Hybrid is a good choice for most buyers, especially couples. Plus, the price is reasonable for what you get. If the mattress, for whatever reason, isn’t to your liking, you can return it within 120 days. There is a $99 fee but that’s worth it in the end.

How I tested the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid with Cloud Pillow Top

I tested the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid with Cloud Pillow Top in June in Dallas, Texas, when the temperatures ranged from 85-99 degrees during the day. The evenings were warm for at least a week of the testing period, which lasted three weeks overall. I slept with a large comforter and microfiber sheets. My friend came over and gave me feedback on the comfort and feel of the mattress and helped me test the motion isolation. On top of my own experience sleeping on the mattress, I also ran standardized tests to assess the motion isolation, edge support, and comfort level.