Early Black Friday deal knocks a massive 50% off this fantastic Emma mattress

The Emma NextGen Premium Plus mattress is a great all-rounder from Emma Sleep, and right now it's incredibly good value with 50% off all sizes. Although Emma has regular sales, you can't always bank on a deal on the mattress model you want, so if you've been looking for this mattress complete with cooling cover, this is a big discount that's worth snapping up.

This is a great chance to grab a bargain ahead of the Black Friday mattress deals. Although Emma has already got Black Friday messaging on its site, that doesn't mean that this is a locked-in deal for that weekend, so we'd recommend buying now. We're big fans of Emma, with the Original being one of our best mattress picks. But the Emma NextGen Premium Plus is a bit of a departure for the brand, with more in common with traditional pocket sprung mattresses than the memory foam and hybrids that Emma is known for. You can read more in our Emma NextGen Premium Mattress Review (the model on offer has an upgraded cooling cover, but is otherwise the same as the one we reviewed).

Here's a closer look at the deal, and who we'd recommend this mattress to:

Emma NextGen Premium Plus mattress



Double size: was £969 , now £484.50 at Emma



Overview: The Emma NextGen Premium Plus mattress is a 25cm that combines a deep spring layer with cushioning memory foam. It offers excellent breathability and its medium firm feel (we rate it at around 7/10) should suit most sleepers. Lightweight side sleepers may prefer a softer feel.



Price history: Emma has regular sales and deals, but they change them regularly. So if this is the mattress you've been waiting for, we'd recommend snapping it up as 50% is a generous discount. Not ready to buy yet? Keep an eye on our Emma mattress sales page for all the latest offers.



Extras: You'll get a 200-night trial with Emma mattresses, along with a 10-year warranty. Although it's not the longest trial period on the market, it's more generous than many brands.

Buy it if...

✅ You want an old school feel: The Emma NextGen Premium Plus feels more like a pocket sprung mattress and if you like that traditional feel, you'll like this mattress.



✅ You want a good all-rounder: The firmer support of the Emma means that it's good for front, back and side sleeping. A 7-zone spring layer provides specific support for different parts of the body.



✅ You sleep hot: 18cm of the mattress is made up of pocket springs, which allows air to flow through the mattress, and the cooling cover is designed to keep you cool throughout the night.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You share your bed with a restless sleeper: Motion transfer on the Emma could be better so, if you like the firmer feel but don't want to be woken by a restless partner, consider the Otty Original Hybrid instead.

❌ You want a more luxurious feel: Despite its premium RRP, the Emma NextGen Premium felt more like a mid-range mattress to our tester. If you want a more luxurious feel, take a look at the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress with its cushioning and expensive feel.



❌ You want a memory foam hug: If you're looking for a softer feel and a mattress that contours around your pressure points the Emma Original is a 5-6/10 and more suited to side sleepers.