4 of the best Labor Day mattress deals, as chosen by our Sleep Editor

It's Labor Day in the US, which means that it's an excellent day to treat yourself to a new mattress. The Labor Day mattress sales are your last big chance to get the best savings on a new bed until Black Friday rolls around at the end of November, and let me tell you: if you're in need of a new mattress at the lowest price, you might as well buy today.

As TechRadar's Sleep Editor I've been keeping a very close eye on the mattress business this year, and I have a pretty good feel for how most brands' mattress sales work. Most brands on run sales all year round, and many run exactly the same discounts for big sales events as they do every other day of the year. Other brands increase their discounts slightly for sales events, while a few brands rarely run sales and generally break out their price reductions around sales events.

And guess what? While Black Friday is by far the biggest sales event of the year with lots of low prices, what I've found is that when it comes to mattresses, Black Friday prices on the whole aren't vastly cheaper than what you'll pay if you buy today, especially if you're after one of the best mattresses overall. So if your old mattress is past the point where our tips on how to fix a sagging mattress aren't helping, you should replace it now rather than hold out for a (possibly) slightly lower price on Black Friday.

To help you choose wisely, I've picked out four of what I think are the absolute best Labor Day mattress deals available today. By that I mean that these are quality mattresses, most of which we've slept on for at least three weeks to meet our stringent reviewing criteria, and which are available today at prices lower than you'd pay the rest of the year. I can't 100% guarantee that they won't be cheaper on Black Friday, but if they are I'm pretty confident that it won't be by very much.

Four of the best Labor Day mattress deals

1. Helix Midnight mattress: was $936.60 now from $702.20 at Helix

We rate the Helix Midnight as the best mattress for side sleepers. It's a hybrid mattress that delivers plenty of pressure relief and loads of comfort, and it's especially good at cushioning hips and shoulders while keeping your spine aligned when you sleep on your side. Our Helix Midnight mattress review can tell you more; for Labor Day it's on sale in a queen size for $999. Why this is a great deal: The usual Helix deal is 20% off mattresses, but for Labor Day there's 25% off, and on top of that Helix has also reduced its MSRPs over the summer. What this means is that the Helix Midnight is the cheapest you're likely to see it; Helix may match the price on Black Friday but I'd be surprised to see it any lower.

2. Saatva Classic mattress: was $1,095 now from $695 at Saatva

If you want a sure-fire winner of a mattress, it has to be the Saatva Classic. This luxury hybrid innerspring sits comfortably at the top of many of our buying guides, simply because it rules in terms of comfort, support and durability; it also comes in two heights and three firmness options, so you can find the model that's just right for you. By following our link you can get $400 off the Saatva Classic in all sizes, which means you can get a queen size for $1,595. Why this is a great deal: Saatva's usual deal is between $200 and $500 off when you spend over $1,000, and that's what it's running for Labor Day. It occasionally runs other offers, but the bottom line is that you'll nearly always pay around $1,695 for a queen size Saatva Classic. Our deal gets you an extra $100 off, and you'll get an even better deal on a twin: $695 with our link, instead of $895 in the official sale.

3. Nolah Evolution 15" mattress: was $1,499 now from $999 at Nolah

If you're troubled by back pain you'll find that the firm Nolah Evolution 15" is a strong pick; it's a sturdy hybrid that'll give you all the support you need, and because you won't sink very far into it you're unlikely to be troubled by the fact that it's not quite as good at temperature regulation as other mattresses. And if it's too firm for your tastes, it also comes in plush and luxury firm options. It's not cheap, but in Nolah's Labor Day mattress sale there $800 off a queen size, bringing the price down to $1,699. Why this is a great deal: This is the lowest price I've seen for the Evolution 15" this year; in both the Memorial Day and 4th of July sales it was on sale for $1,749, and right now there's an extra $50 off. It seems unlikely to me that it'll be any cheaper on Black Friday (but of course I'm happy to be proved wrong if it means saving money), and bear in mind that you'll also get a pair of free pillows included, but that's a standard Nolah offer.

4. Purple Plus mattress: was $1,495 now from $1,195 at Purple

Purple's mattress range runs in price from reasonably affordable through to startlingly expensive, but all in all we rate the mid-range Purple Plus mattress as the best option for most people. It's a medium in terms of feel, and its GelFlex grid makes it a winner when it comes to comfort and pressure relief. In the Purple Labor Day sale there's $300 off all sizes, so you can have a queen size for $1,595. Why this is a great deal: Purple is one of those sleep brands that doesn't run a sale all year round, so it's well worth taking notice of when it does have a sale up and running. $300 off the Purple Plus is a fine deal, and it means it's cheaper than it was on Black Friday last year, when there was $200 off and a queen size would have cost you $1,699.

