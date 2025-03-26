The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is the successor to my favorite Switch controller, and it's just received its first substantial Amazon discount

By published

20% off 8BitDo's latest

8BitDo Ultimate 2 deal
(Image credit: Future)

The 8BitDo Ultimate is one of my favorite controllers ever, and now its successor has just received its first major Amazon discount in the US as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Currently, you can pick up the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 for an impressive $47.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon. It's the first major discount the controller has seen since its initial listing late last month.

At under 50 bucks, this is a deal that I think you should definitely check out if you're in the market for a Windows PC and Android device-compatible controller. While it does lack the original model's Switch compatibility, you are getting an upgraded experience here overall.

For now, check the deal block below for more information.

Today's best 8BitDo Ultimate 2 controller deal

8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller
8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon

A Switch controller this isn't, unlike its predecessor. However, with Hall effect-adjacent TMR thumbsticks, low latency performance and an included charging dock, there's plenty of reasons why the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is a steal at under 50 dollars.

UK price: Amazon - £49.99 (pre-order)

View Deal

Full transparency, I've not yet had the chance to test out the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 for myself. That said, I've been using the original 8BitDo Ultimate for years now and it remains at the top of my best Nintendo Switch controllers guide. I've also loved the implementation of TMR sticks in controllers like the GameSir Tarantula Pro, so I can attest to their impressive responsiveness and longevity - even over traditional Hall effect thumbsticks.

As a result, I'm confident in recommending this deal for the 8BitDo Ultimate 2. Even at retail price, it's 10 bucks cheaper than the original model, boasts improvements like those TMR sticks, Hall effect triggers and low wireless latency, and still comes with a charging dock included. It's likely a real winner, and I'll endeavor to have a full 8BitDo Ultimate 2 controller review up on TechRadar Gaming as soon as possible.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for all the best rates on the 8BitDo Ultimate in your region.

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

