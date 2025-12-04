Missed Black Friday? Fear not, as PS Plus members can still get an extra 5% off at PS Direct – including sale items

While the biggest sales period of the year is over, PlayStation Plus members can still get some superb prices on gear and gifts at PS Direct UK right now due to an extra 5% discount being offered to subscribers.

PS5 Slim Digital Edition
Price with PS Plus savings
Save 35% (£149.75)
PS5 Slim Digital Edition: was £429.99 now £280.24 at PlayStation Direct UK
The cheapest PS5 console from PS Direct with the 5% off is the PS5 Slim Digital Edition, and at just £280 is an absolute steal and one of the best PS5 deals we've ever seen.

PlayStation Portal
Price with PS Plus savings
Save 15% (£29)
PlayStation Portal: was £199.99 now £170.99 at PlayStation Direct UK
Now this is a lowest-ever price on the PS Portal if you're a PS Plus subscriber, and what a deal that makes it!

PS5 DualSense Controller
Price with PS Plus savings
Save 34% (£22.25)
PS5 DualSense Controller: was £64.99 now £42.74 at PlayStation Direct UK
If you're looking for a simple gift or need an extra controller this Christmas, then the extra 5% off here on any DualSense makes the controller extremely affordable and gets it close to that 40 quid mark.

PS5 Slim Ghost of Yotei Black Limited Edition bundle
Price with PS Plus savings
Save 21% (£111.50)
PS5 Slim Ghost of Yotei Black Limited Edition bundle: was £519.99 now £408.49 at PlayStation Direct UK
This is the lowest-ever price we've seen on this slick, limited-edition Black variant of the Ghost of Yotei console bundle. This is the variant exclusive to PS Direct, too, so you won't find it anywhere else.

God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense
Price with PS Plus savings
Save 30% (£22.75)
God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense: was £74.99 now £52.24 at PlayStation Direct UK
You can even get the 5% off limited edition DualSense controllers, which is excellent news for collectors and potential gift ideas. For example, the God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense can be had for just under 53 quid!

PS5 Pro
Save 17% (£120.50)
PS5 Pro: was £699.99 now £579.49 at PlayStation Direct UK
If you're still considering upgrading this generation and are already a PS Plus subscriber, then this is a superb price on the Pro.

Sadly this PS Plus perk is only live in the UK right now, but here's hoping Sony rolls it out elsewhere in 2025. Currently the company states that the discount is available on "a limited trial basis" until March 31, 2027.

PS5 Slim
Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar
Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.

