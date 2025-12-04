While the biggest sales period of the year is over, PlayStation Plus members can still get some superb prices on gear and gifts at PS Direct UK right now due to an extra 5% discount being offered to subscribers.

• Shop all of PlayStation Direct's sale

Yup, on top of Sony's already great winter sales prices, you can bag another neat 5% off select purchases.

That extra 5% applies to big purchases like the discounted PS5 consoles if you're looking to dive in and go big this holiday, and also to smaller items that would make perfect gifts this Christmas.

For example, you can get a PS5 Slim Digital Edition for just £280.24 (down from its original price of £429.99), a PlayStation Portal for £170.99 (was £199.99) which would be a record low price, and a DualSense controller for just £42.74 (was £64.99).

As a result of the ongoing sale, the extra 5% makes for some really tasty savings and gets some things down to near-record-low prices. The discount is applied automatically at checkout assuming you're logged in with your PlayStation account.

Price with PS Plus savings Save 35% (£149.75) PS5 Slim Digital Edition: was £429.99 now £280.24 at PlayStation Direct UK Read more Read less ▼ The cheapest PS5 console from PS Direct with the 5% off is the PS5 Slim Digital Edition, and at just £280 is an absolute steal and one of the best PS5 deals we've ever seen.

Price with PS Plus savings Save 15% (£29) PlayStation Portal: was £199.99 now £170.99 at PlayStation Direct UK Read more Read less ▼ Now this is a lowest-ever price on the PS Portal if you're a PS Plus subscriber, and what a deal that makes it!

Price with PS Plus savings Save 34% (£22.25) PS5 DualSense Controller: was £64.99 now £42.74 at PlayStation Direct UK Read more Read less ▼ If you're looking for a simple gift or need an extra controller this Christmas, then the extra 5% off here on any DualSense makes the controller extremely affordable and gets it close to that 40 quid mark.

Price with PS Plus savings Save 30% (£22.75) God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense: was £74.99 now £52.24 at PlayStation Direct UK Read more Read less ▼ You can even get the 5% off limited edition DualSense controllers, which is excellent news for collectors and potential gift ideas. For example, the God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense can be had for just under 53 quid!

Sadly this PS Plus perk is only live in the UK right now, but here's hoping Sony rolls it out elsewhere in 2025. Currently the company states that the discount is available on "a limited trial basis" until March 31, 2027.

