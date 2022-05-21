3 hidden gems you won't want to miss in this year's Memorial Day sales

As the unofficial start to summer, the annual Memorial Day sales have become synonymous with deals on cheap grills, patio furniture, and many other outdoor essentials.

Memorial Day isn't just about getting ready for summer barbeques, however. It's also a fantastic time to pick up cheap tech deals. Arguably, it's the biggest sales event of the year outside of Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day.

We've been covering it for many years here at TechRadar, so believe us when we say you might just be surprised at the breadth of the sale. It's a great time to pick up a bargain and that's doubly important this year as everybody, us included, is feeling the squeeze of increased living costs.

So, here's a quick rundown of a few areas that we think are particularly worth keeping an eye on in the Memorial Day sales this year - and some of them may be surprising.

1. Cheap TVs

(Image credit: LG)

TVs might not be the first thing you think of when the Memorial Day sales come to mind, but Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon love a cheap 4K TV sale - especially during big retail events like Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day, and yes, even Memorial Day.

TV sales tend to be so good during these events that we strongly advocate holding off upgrading your old set until the next big retail event hits - and that's now Memorial Day. While you don't generally don't need to rigidly wait until the day itself to get the biggest bargain, the best TV deals do tend to coalesce around these events.

For example, we're already seeing some stellar early Memorial Day TV sales from Amazon this week, the best of which is a bonkers $500 price cut on this 65-inch set from Toshiba:

Toshiba 65-inch M550 Series 4K UHD Fire TV (2021): $999.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $500 - Today's best early Memorial Day TV deal is this Toshiba 65-inch 4K Fire TV, which is on sale for just $499.99. That's a massive $500 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for this set. It has smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system for seamless streaming, plus you're getting Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ and DTS Virtual: X.

At half price, it's very hard to argue with the above deal if you're looking for a decently sized mid-range display. For the money, it's an extremely featured-packed display from a well-known brand, and we think one of the best TV deals in this price bracket since Black Friday.

Another fantastic choice is today's price on the LG C1 OLED at Amazon. If you're on a tight budget then you'll probably want to skip this one, but it's well worth considering if you've got a bit more cash to spend. Not only is it one of the best TVs you can buy currently, but it's a favorite here at TechRadar.

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,589 at Amazon

Save $910 - Just ahead of the Memorial Day sales, Amazon has the LG 65-inch C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,589. That's a massive $900+ discount, dropping it to the lowest price we've seen so far. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to its brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

This price on the LG C1 at Amazon is the cheapest yet and represents a real bargain. The discount exceeds that which was offered by Amazon over Black Friday, making it easily one of the best high-end TV deals of the year so far.

2. Phones

(Image credit: Future)

Big sales events like Memorial Day are a great time to upgrade your phone. Not only do leading carriers like AT&T and Verizon tend to offer their best upgrade and trade-in deals during these events, but you'll often find unlocked devices at their lowest-ever prices too.

For example, if you head over to Amazon now, you'll find all the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 series for their lowest-ever prices already. It's not uncommon to find price cuts on Android flagships, but this is the first big discount on all these devices and well worth a look if you're going unlocked.

Samsung Galaxy S22: $799 $674 at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon's offering its lowest ever prices on unlocked Galaxy S22 devices this week - an absolute bargain cell phone deal if you're looking for a no-strings-attached discount on a new flagship. These prices were matched by identical figures on the official Samsung store just this past week but those have expired now. Subsequently, we'd snap these ones up before they expire at this retailer too.

Galaxy S22 Plus: $999 $749

Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,199 $999

Verizon is also offering some exciting deals ahead of Memorial Day. Alongside the usual trade-in rebates of up to $800 on the iPhone 13, you'll also find both the iPhone 12 and iPhone SE 2022 being offered for free with a new unlimited data plan.

While a line on one of these plans is expensive ($80 per month-ish), collectively, these are some of the best deals yet from big red, since you don't need to bother with a pesky trade-in to bag yourself a really powerful device on the house.

Apple iPhone 12: free with an eligible unlimited data plan at Verizon

No trade-ins needed: Arguably Verizon's best cell phone deal all year, you can pick up the humble iPhone 12 for completely free right now at the carrier granted you get it on a new unlimited data line. While it's an older phone now, the iPhone 12 still really holds up in 2022 thanks to its great design, powerful chip, and full 5G compatibility. Considering you nearly always need a trade in to get an iPhone for free at a big carrier, this is a great promotion.

3. Mattresses

(Image credit: Casper)

Mattresses have been quietly undergoing a revolution over the past few years. Spearheaded by premium online brands like Nectar, Casper, and Saatva, they're now big business, and it isn't uncommon for people to shell out upwards of a grand to get themselves a mattress specifically engineered for a perfect night's sleep.

The Memorial Day sales are a very good time to pick up a deal on a mattress, though, with many of these brands offering excellent sales. Outside of Black Friday (aka the 'big one'), we often see some of the lowest mattress prices of the year over Memorial Day - they then rise again over the summer to their highest prices - so it's worth keeping an eye on the Memorial Day mattress sales if you think your bedroom setup could use an upgrade.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $499 $399 + $499 of free gifts at Nectar

This great value, lower-mid-range memory foam mattress delivers a solid performance for a very competitive price - we gave it 4/5 stars in our Nectar Mattress review. It's particularly comfortable for side and back sleeping, with good pressure relief and temperature regulation. (If you're a hot sleeper though we'd recommend a hybrid like the Saatva Classic instead). This superb deal brings the price of a queen back from $899 to $799, and you get $499-worth of free pillows, sheets and a mattress protector too. The mattress also comes with a 365-night trial so you can make sure it's right for you, and a market-leading lifetime warranty.

Alternatively, if you can't stretch to a new mattress at the moment, a good way to breathe new life into your bed is via a mattress topper. These are considerably cheaper, but will give you support and comfort without having to fork out for a whole new mattress - and there are lots of Memorial Day deals already. You'll find all today's lowest prices in our best mattress topper guide.