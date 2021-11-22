You can save $900 on this RTX 3080 Ti-equipped gaming PC with this Black Friday deal

If you've been paying any attention to the computing world over the last year or so, you've likely noticed how hard it is to find an RTX 3080 Ti, or really, any of the best graphics cards out there. However, you can get this monster of a gaming PC with a sweet $900 Black Friday deal.

Right now at Newegg, you can get the ABS Legend gaming PC with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti for just $3,199, which is $900 off its list price. That's a pretty big Black Friday PC deal.

ABS Legend Gaming PC | Ryzen 9 5950X, 32GB RAM, RTX 3080 Ti, 1TB SSD | $4,099 ABS Legend Gaming PC | Ryzen 9 5950X, 32GB RAM, RTX 3080 Ti, 1TB SSD | $4,099 $3,199 at Newegg

This ABS Legend gaming PC is absolutely strapped with the best components you can buy right now. An AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is enough to absolutely destroy any game you throw at it, and you can save a whopping $900 for Black Friday.

This is still obviously an extremely expensive computer, but with the level of power on-hand here, it's hard to scoff at it. This is the kind of machine that not only will run every single PC game at 4K, but it will also be a beast of a workstation.

And that's because it's packed with two of the most powerful components on the market right now. The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X in this PC is a 16-core, 32-thread processor that can brute force its way through anything, whether it's video editing or video gaming. Then, there's the RTX 3080 Ti, which is basically the same as an RTX 3090, just with half of the VRAM - but even with less VRAM it'd still pull its weight in Blender or Cyberpunk 2077.

If you have the budget for a PC of this magnitude, this is probably one of the most affordable ways to do it. Just be aware you're not paying for the most slick aesthetic or professional build in the world.

