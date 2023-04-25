Want a cheap Apple Watch? You can get one for just $149 at Walmart right now

Apple Watch SE (2020) (opens in new tab)

Was: $279

Now: $149 at Walmart

Overview: The first-generation Apple Watch SE is rarely in stock, but Walmart has the smartwatch available to buy and on sale for just $149. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and an excellent value for a feature-rich Apple Watch. The 2nd-generation Apple Watch SE shares many of the same features but retails for $239, which is $90 more than today's deal. View deal (opens in new tab)

Key features: GPS-only model, 40mm screen size, heart rate notification, 18-hour battery life

Product launched: September 2020

Price history: The Apple Watch SE was launched in 2020 as a budget option with a starting price of $279, an already great value for an Apple smartwatch. Since then, we've seen the Apple Watch SE drop to $188, but today's price of $149 is the lowest we've ever seen it available for. In fact, right now it's the cheapest Apple smartwatch you can buy.

Price comparison: Walmart: $149 | Amazon: out of stock | Best Buy: $231.99 | Target: $279.99

Reviews consensus: In our Apple Watch SE review, we declared it to be the best Apple Watch for the money. You're getting all the fantastic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as activity, sleep, and heart-rate tracking, as well as the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts. It's now been superseded by the Apple Watch SE 2, but it's still a solid option, particularly at this stunningly low price.

TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy it if: you want a basic smartwatch at the lowest price available. This is the cheapest Apple smartwatch on the market right now, and as Walmart is the only retailer offering this record-low price, we don't predict this deal will stick around for long.

Don't buy it if: you want the latest and greatest smartwatch. The Apple Watch 8 is the best Apple Watch for most people, while the Apple Watch Ultra is the best overall. The Apple Watch SE lacks features you'll find on them, such as an always-on display and ECG - but they also cost more.