Walmart Plus Weekend sale launches in June to rival Amazon Prime Day - and there will be PS5 stock

Walmart has announced the Walmart Plus Weekend sale - a four-day deals extravaganza set to take on Amazon's Prime Day. Running from Thursday, June 2 through to Sunday, June 5 - straight after the Memorial Day sale event - it's likely to be one of the biggest online sales of the year at the retailer this side of Black Friday.

According to Walmart, the Walmart Plus Weekend sale will have everything from PlayStation 5 consoles (yep, there will be PS5 stock) to cheap grills, plus up to 40% off tech, toys, coffee makers, Shark vacuums and more.

However, as with Prime Day, the Walmart Plus Weekend sale will only be open to Walmart Plus members, with the retailer looking to drive up subscription numbers for its premium membership program.

Walmart Plus costs $12.95 per month - or $98 per year. There's also a free 30-day trial, but you need to be a paid member to get access to both the sale and the retailer's exclusive PS5 stock. Here's a quick overview of the service:

Walmart Plus membership gives you exclusive access to the Walmart Plus Weekend deals - with up to 40% off top tech, toys and more - and you'll get a $20 gift card too. Additional perks of the service include free delivery and shipping, cheaper fuel prices, same-day grocery delivery and more.

On top of full access to the Walmart Plus Weekend sale's best deals, those who sign up to the Walmart Plus service during the event will get a welcome $20 gift card for their first purchase.

This is, of course, one of the many perks of Walmart Plus, which includes unlimited free delivery for groceries, savings of up to 10 cents per gallon of gas, and six months of Spotify Premium for free.

Walmart Plus Weekend: confirmed deals

Walmart has shared a preview of some of the deals to expect during its big weekend event. Here are a few of the best:

Gateway R7 Laptop for $399 ($50 off)

for $399 ($50 off) Hisense 43-inch 4K TV for $198 (23% off)

for $198 (23% off) Samsung A50 Soundbar for $129 (28% off)

for $129 (28% off) Keurig K Compact Black for $49 (45% off)

for $49 (45% off) Gourmia 8QT Air Fryer for $59 (40% off)

for $59 (40% off) LEGO City Stuntz for $14.97 (37% off)

for $14.97 (37% off) Pit Boss Pellet Grill for $327 (23% off)

for $327 (23% off) Shark Auto Empty Robot Vacuum for $299 ($200 off)

Today's best deals at Walmart

There are already a ton of great deals available at the retailer currently, as part of the Walmart Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab). Some premium deals are Walmart Plus exclusives, but most of the best deals are open to the public. Here's a selection of the best deals we've found:

(opens in new tab) HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $225 $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $127 - A great budget laptop option in today's early Memorial Day sales, Walmart has this HP 11.6-inch Chromebook on sale for just $98. Perfect for students, the lightweight and durable laptop features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a long battery life.

(opens in new tab) RCA 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: $439 $278 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - Walmart's always great for cheap TVs and today's best Memorial Day TV deal at the retailer is on this 55-inch RCA. Decently sized, the cheap 4K display still manages to pack in support for HDR, voice assistant compatibility (via LG's thinQ AI), and a whole lot of your favorite streaming apps built right in. If you're looking for a feature-packed TV that doesn't break the bank, this one's a great option.

(opens in new tab) Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum: $279 $159 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - Shark vacuums are superbly designed, cheaper than rival Dyson, and excellent for that tricky pet hair and hard-to-reach spots. This lightweight cordless model is a great choice if you're looking for a do-it-all vacuum as it's both powerful enough to do floors and easily converts into a hand-held mode.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Artisan Series 5Qt stand mixer: $449 $355 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $95 - You can score yourself a nice little discount on a quality KitchenAid stand mixer in this week's Memorial Day sale at Walmart. This Artisan series model features 10 different speeds, a 5-quart capacity, and a gorgeous old-school design that looks fantastic. Note, this sale price is only on the red / burgundy color right now so options are slightly limited.