Walmart Black Friday air fryer deals: save up to 50% off on Ninja, Instant Pot and Chefman air fryers.

Walmart Black Friday air fryer deals are a huge hit right now, which means there are bound to be more to come. There are a lot of good ones that are already live now, too, so it's definitely worth taking a look and get ahead of your holiday shopping.

The most in-demand Black Friday deals right now are probably on air fryers, as many consumers are looking to save time, save money, and save effort in 2023. And, having an air fryer knocks all three off the list. Gas prices are still high, and we're not out of the cost of living crisis yet, which means that everyone's trying to score the best Black Friday air fryer deal they could find this holiday season.

Luckily, Walmart Black Friday sales include several highly-rated air fryers like the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer, which has dipped below $100, (opens in new tab) and the Instant Vortex 10QT Air Fryer Oven, which is now only $98. (opens in new tab) If you're looking for a real budget option, the 4.9-star Emerald Air Fryer is just under $50 (opens in new tab).

We expect more Walmart Black Friday air fryer deals to come on the day of – meaning on November 25. However, you need not wait until then. We're seeing up to 50% off on air fryers right now, so if you see something you like, best grab it fast. If you'd rather wait so you can have more options to choose from, however, most of these deals aren't likely to disappear on Friday.

Browse the full Walmart Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)

9 best Walmart Black Friday air fryer deals

(opens in new tab) 1. Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart's Black Friday sale has the Ninja 4-in-1 air fryer on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. This is a Walmart exclusive as well, so you won't be able for find this deal anywhere else. Perfect for families, the air fryer can roast, reheat and dehydrate and features separate baskets that allow you to cook two foods at once.

(opens in new tab) 2. Gourmia 6 Qt Digital Air Fryer: now $38 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for an early Black Friday deal on an air fryer, Walmart has the Gourmia digital air fryer on sale for just $38. Perfect for families, the Ninja air fryer features a 6-quart basket and 12 one-touch cooking functions for quick and easy meals.

(opens in new tab) 3. Gourmia 14 Qt All-in-One Air Fryer: $60 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

An air fryer and oven in one appliances? Yes, please! The Walmart Black Friday air fryer deals include the Gourmia 14-quart all-in-one air fryer on sale for just $60. An incredible offer, the air fryer features 12 one-touch cooking functions such as air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, and more.

(opens in new tab) 4. Ninja Foodi 6.5 Qt. 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer: was $199.99 now $109.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Ninja Foodi pressure cooker does it all, and Walmart's Black Friday deals include this pressure cooker steam fryer from Ninja on sale for $109.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Ninja Foodi features14 programmable cooking functions, including; pressure cook, steam & crisp, steam & bake, air fry, broil, bake/roast, dehydrate, sear/saute, steam, sous vide, slow cook, yogurt, keep warm & proof.

(opens in new tab) 5. Ninja Air Fryer XL: was $119.00 now $84.00 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for an early Black Friday deal on an air fryer, Walmart has the Ninja XL on sale for just $84, saving you $35. Perfect for families, the Ninja air fryer features a 5.5-quart basket that allows you to cook up to three pounds of your favorite fried foods. This is the lowest price we've seen.

(opens in new tab) 6. Instant Vortex 10QT Air Fryer Oven: was $129.00 now $98.00 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for an air fryer that can roast a chicken, consider this Instant Vortex Air Fryer, which is currently down $31 from its usual $129 price tag. Beyond its generous capacity, it also has 7-in-1 functionality so you can do things like roast, broil, bake, and dehydrate food. And, it comes with all the accessories one could need.

(opens in new tab) 7. Emerald Air Fryer: was $72.99 now $49.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Students, single dwellers, and budget-minded consumers should take a look at this Walmart Black Friday air fryer deal that knocks $23 off its $72.99 retail price, dragging it down to a nice economical buy for those who want the convenience of an air fryer without paying a lot for it. This 5.2L air fryer might not be ideal for large families, but it's great for smaller ones and a family of one.

(opens in new tab) 8. Chefman French Door 26-qt Air Fryer + Oven: was $199.00 now $99.00 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Take a sizeable 50% Black Friday air fryer discount on this 26-quart air fryer oven at Walmart. That's a massive price cut on a product that enjoys a high rating from Walmart buyers and also broils, toasts, roasts, and bakes – as well as air fryers, of course. Not only is it saving you money, but it's also saving you counter space.

(opens in new tab) 9. Kalorik MAXX 26-qt Digital Air Fryer Oven: was $199.98 now $129.00 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This meal-making powerhouse is an air fryer, oven, grill, dehydrator, toaster, roaster, rotisserie, pizza oven, broiler, and warmer in one. And, right now, it's $70 off thanks to this Walmart Black Friday air fryer deal. That might not be a massive discount, but with a 26-quart capacity, you can cook large home-cooker dinners and save even more.