Visible Wireless Memorial Day sale now live with $300 gift card for new customers

The prepaid carrier Visible Wireless has launched its Memorial Day sale this week with a huge $300 voucher being offered to new customers.

Eligible with a phone purchase and number port-in, this promotion is currently available on a selection of excellent flagship devices including the Google Pixel 6, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

If you've been following the preceding Visible deals over the past year or so, you'll know that this isn't the first time we've seen this excellent prepaid carrier offer freebies and gift cards to new customers. It is, however, the first time we've seen a voucher hit the $300 mark - a deal that really stands out as one of the better cell phone plan options in the ongoing Memorial Day sales.

Visible Wireless Memorial Day sale

Visible Wireless: $300 gift card for new customers

Eligible with a phone purchase, port your number over to Visible Wireless today and score the biggest free gift we've ever seen from the prepaid carrier. With super-cheap unlimited data plans for as little as $25 per month, you'll not only score yourself a nice little freebie on the house with Visible, but secure a ton of long term savings.

Alongside this promotion, there are plenty of reasons to consider Visible if you're on the hunt for a cheap cell phone plan. Firstly, its unlimited 5G data plan for $40 per month is one of the most reasonably priced and completely unlimited plans on the market. Secondly, you can get that monthly cost down even lower - to just $25 - by taking advantage of Visible's Party Pay feature. This unique family-plan-style system allows you to bundle your plan together with other users for big discounts.

Eligible devices for this promotion