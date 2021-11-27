This RTX 3090 gaming PC is the cheapest way to get the most powerful graphics card

If you've been trying to find where to buy an RTX 3090 on Black Friday, you've probably already noticed that, not only is the GPU hard to find, but even prebuilts with it are incredibly expensive.

But right now on Dell's website, you can get the Alienware Aurora R12 with an Intel Core i9-11900KF, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 for "just" $3,199. That's still expensive, but when you consider that this model is usually $4,049, it starts to look a little appealing.

Alienware Aurora R12 | Intel Core i9, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 3090: $4,049 Alienware Aurora R12 | Intel Core i9, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 3090: $4,049 $3,199 at Dell

The Alienware Aurora R12 is an absolute behemoth of a gaming PC no matter which configuration you buy. But on Black Friday, you can get it with the peerless RTX 3090 for $3,199, a $850 saving.

That price will get you a gaming PC that won't have a problem running any game you throw at it at - even with every graphics setting absolutely maxed out. Nvidia did claim that the RTX 3090 was an 8K graphics card, after all - even if that didn't quite work out.

Plus, one of the advantages of buying it straight from Alienware is that you get access to its support, which should make the PC last quite a while.

