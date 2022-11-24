This LG OLED TV Black Friday deal is the one you've been waiting for

This is one incredible Black Friday OLED TV deal, especially for gamers, but also for movie lovers. You can now get the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV for just $1,197 (opens in new tab) at Amazon, which is the lowest it's ever been priced.

Amazon has listed its previous price as $2,499, which is not really correct – that was its launch price. Most recently, it cost about $1,500, which was the lowest it had even been before, so we're still getting a 20% drop here from its previous best.

The LG C1 is a model from 2021, and when we reviewed it we gave it five stars and raved about its image quality and future-proofed technology. There's now a newer version (the LG C2) that improves image quality further… but does it for a higher price. At just just $1,200, this is one of the best Black Friday TV deals so far, and catapults the LG C1 back into being excellent value.

Today's best LG C1 deal

(opens in new tab) LG C1 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,497 now $1,197 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This glorious 4K TV delivers the infinite contrast ratio of OLED for cinematic pictures that are unrivaled at this price. It's not as bright as the newer LG C2, but if you're watching in controlled light, that won't matter much. It's also a dream gaming TV, being future-proofed with four HDMI 2.1 ports and 4K 120Hz and VRR support. Dolby Vision and Atmos support provide high-end visual and audio thrills, too.

LG smartly future-proofed the C1 technologically by making all four of its HDMI ports ready for next-gen connectivity, which means that even though a whole new generation of TVs have come out after it, its specs all remain top tier.

As mentioned above, the newer LG C2 uses a new generation of OLED screen that can go brighter, giving its HDR performance an extra boost – but at this price and this size, the image quality and value the C1 delivers is basically unmatched.

We're rounding up more Black Friday OLED TV deals, but this is the single best-value one we've seen at the time of writing, and we doubt stock will last long.