This is the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming laptop we've seen this Black Friday

The Black Friday discounts keep rolling in, and we've just found one we really like: a healthy price cut on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, one of the best budget gaming laptops out there. This model is reduced by $149, bringing the price to $649 down from $798 at Walmart.

There are tons of early Black Friday deals at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and beyond, but this is absolutely one of the best we've seen so far. The Acer Nitro 5 is a stellar choice of gaming laptop for anyone who wants solid 1080p gaming performance that won't break the bank.

This model comes equipped with the ever-dependable RTX 3060 graphics card, and in our trawling through myriad deals, this is the cheapest RTX 3060-equipped gaming laptop we've found so far. It also uses an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU and comes with 512GB of storage. The only downside here is the 8GB of RAM, which is about the bare minimum we advise using for gaming.

If you're in the UK, you can still snag a 3060-equipped Nitro 5 for £100 off, though it's an Intel i5 version from Currys with a subtly different chassis. It's a tad more expensive: £799 down from £899. This is still one of the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming laptops we could find in the UK, though!

We reviewed a slightly less powerful Acer Nitro 5 earlier this year and loved it; the only difference here is the upgraded GPU. It's a sound choice of gaming laptop for anyone who doesn't have too much cash to burn.

If you want a new gaming machine but don't want to spend quite this much – or want a laptop with even more graphical oomph! – you can check out our top Black Friday laptop deals instead.

The Acer Nitro 5 has long been one of the best picks for anyone trying to play PC games on a budget, and this model might be one of the best deals we've seen in a while. A sturdy little gaming laptop for under seven hundred bucks, equipped with an RTX 3060? Yup, that gets our seal of approval.

A great deal on Acer's most prominent budget gaming laptop, which comes equipped with an RTX 3060 GPU and a 512GB drive. This sleek 15.6-inch laptop is great for esports titles thanks to its 144Hz display refresh rate, and the 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor makes streaming your games a breeze.

