This great Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal gives you Resident Evil 4 VR for free

With Black Friday in full swing, Oculus is also putting its own deal into the VR ring. If you're planning on buying an Oculus Quest 2 directly from its site, Oculus will you $50 / £50 in game credit towards the Oculus Store.

When this is redeemed, you can buy Resident Evil 4 VR or another game for free, as soon as your headset is set up.

While this year's Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals are coming thick and fast, you may be unsure as to which game you want to play first.

There's plenty to choose from, but the offer runs out on December 26, so if you're planning on buying a Quest 2 as a Christmas present, it's a great deal for them redeem a game from the store right away.

Oculus Quest 2: $50 in game credit

$50 voucher - When you buy any model of the Quest 2, Oculus will credit you with $50 towards a game on its Store. From Beat Saber VR to Jurassic Park Aftermath, there's plenty to choose from.

Games you can spend that credit on

Oculus has seen a bunch of games this year that have made many reconsider what VR gaming is capable of. While Half Life: Alyx defined what VR could do, remasters of existing games are also starting to see an appearance on the Oculus Quest 2.

The majority of games on its store usually sell for much less than the amount of the credit that Oculus is offering towards a game, so you could easily redeem a game that you've had your eye on for a while, without spending anything.

Resident Evil 4 VR is a great example in showcasing how a game released in 2004 can work well in VR.

There's also a VR version of GTA: San Andreas coming to the Quest 2, so the support for the headset is only growing.

Regardless of whether the headset is for you or as a Christmas gift, it's a perfect excuse to rediscover the games you grew up with in a whole new method of playing.

If you just want an Oculus Quest 2 and nothing more, there's deals from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

