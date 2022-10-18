This cheap RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal at Walmart offers Black Friday-level value

One of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen in recent weeks is this 15.6-inch Acer Nitro 5 at Walmart for $729 (was $999) (opens in new tab) - a listing that features an absolutely fantastic price for a machine with an RTX 3060 graphics card.

This mid-range GPU is usually the feature on gaming laptops within the $900 to $1,200 range, so seeing a machine for under $800 with such a powerful component is a real scoop.

As you'd expect, the other specs aren't quite as high-end in this machine, but the combination of an AMD Ryzen 5-5600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD is easily enough to get great performance on most games at 1080p. Considering these other specs are generally what you'd find on the majority of gaming laptop deals at this price point, we'd say this Acer is fantastic for the money overall.

If you're looking to go even cheaper, there's also a good option at Best Buy for Asus TUF for $599 (was $799.99) (opens in new tab). You'll be dropping down to an RTX 3050 graphics card with this machine but still get your hands on an Intel Core 11400H, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - very respectable specs for the money. Between this listing and the Acer above, you've got some great choices in the lead-up to this year's Black Friday sales if you're a gamer on a budget - and the chance to score some deals that likely won't be beaten in the big annual sale.

