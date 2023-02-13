This Asus Ultrabook gets a rare $400 price cut ahead of Presidents' Day

It's rare to find an affordable Ultrabook due to its premium nature, especially one with great specs that can double as a gaming machine — and it'll be even harder once the 4000-series and Zen 4 GPU laptops make their debut later this year. But right now, Newegg has an amazing and very rare deal on a solid Asus Ultrabook.

The Asus ZenBook Pro 15 OLED is already an excellent Ultrabook in its own right and a variation of it, the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED is highly ranked by us, even making our best Ultrabooks list. And now it's down to just $999.99 (opens in new tab) at Newegg — that's a discount of $400 on the MSRP of $1,399.99.

Asus is known as a high-quality brand, and if you need an excellent Ultrabook that has great specs all around you could do a lot worse than taking advantage of this limited-time and extremely rare deal.

Asus ZenBook Pro 15 OLED laptop deal

The Asus ZenBook Pro 15 OLED is an excellent Ultrabook in its own right and this rare deal sweetens it by a mile. This particular model also doubles as a gaming laptop with its AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB PCIe SSD storage. This is a laptop that will last you for years and it's sleek and lightweight to boot.

The Asus ZenBook Pro 15 OLED has excellent specs including an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB PCIe SSD storage. Not only is this a high-quality Ultrabook but it makes for a great gaming laptop too, as it's able to run nearly any current PC game on high to max settings. The RAM ensures that any game is playable, no matter the memory requirements, and the storage space should last you for a few years before you need an external hard drive.

Not to mention that it's an incredibly gorgeous laptop, thin, lightweight, and sleek with a beautiful OLED screen. It has the full package and now it's under $1,000, which is an absolute steal for any Ultrabook. This Ultrabook is definitely worth the price if you're in the market for both a productivity machine and a gaming laptop.

