These two Google Pixel deals are the real deal this Cyber Monday - trust me

Cyber Monday deals are up for grabs today and there are two listings at Amazon that I've particularly got my eye on - namely the Pixel 6a for $299 (was $499) (opens in new tab) and the Pixel 7 for $499 (was $599) (opens in new tab).

These are both the latest devices in the line from Google, both represent fantastic value, and both are at their lowest prices at the retailer right now. The Cyber Monday deals are due to finish soon, so there are potentially only a few hours left to bag these excellent Android flagships on the cheap.

Now, these aren't the cheapest Cyber Monday phone deals on the market today, but they might just be the best value if you're looking for an unlocked device. Unlike with some listings today (particularly on Samsung and Apple devices), there are no tricky trade-ins to contend with here, just a simple upfront discount.

My favorite of the two? It's got to be the Google Pixel 7. In short, today's price at Amazon is an outstanding deal considering the device is barely a few months old and was already decent value at $599. It wasn't the biggest jump up from the previous Google Pixel 6, but a speedy Tensor 2 chip, upgraded camera, and the interesting new design make it an absolute steal at this money.

Those on a budget, however, will find a lot to like with the cheaper Google Pixel 6a for $299. It's essentially a stripped-down version of the Pixel 6 but keeps the standout feature - namely the excellent Tensor 1 chip and camera setup. The 60Hz refresh rate screen is a little worse and so is the plastic-backed design, but these are fairly minor quibbles considering you're paying such a reasonable price. The price was our main complaint with this device when we reviewed it, so you're getting a really great bang for the buck setup with this particular Cyber Monday deal.

Two real Google Pixel deals this Cyber Monday

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: was $599 now $499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Google Pixel 7 is the latest flagship phone from the brand and this right here is the first-ever upfront price cut at Amazon. Today's Cyber Monday deal brings this excellent device down to just $499, an absolute steal considering the specs on offer here. Particular highlights include the speedy Tensor 2 chip and the newly upgraded camera tech, which remains a market leader in our books.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: was $449 now $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Google Pixel 6a is the brand's latest mid-range phone, but with this $150 discount from Amazon, it's available at a low-end price. If you're not sure whether this is the right phone for you, we're fans of its small size, clean software, and speedy fingerprint sensor, but less keen on its battery life and charging speed. Still, at this price, those flaws are much more forgivable.

And one bonus Pixel deal to check out...

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB, Snow): was $899 now $749 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Also on sale today at Amazon - the excellent Google Pixel 7 Pro. While this one isn't quite as much of a steal as the other two Cyber Monday deals above, this is the lowest price yet on this premium device - which is definitely the very best Pixel on the market currently. The Pixel 7 Pro excels particularly when it comes to its cameras, its snappy interface, and its intuitive software. But this being a high-end phone it's good in most other areas too.

