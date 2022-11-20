These PC deals are as good as any you'll find on Black Friday, so grab em while you can

Computers for your home or office are some of the most popular holiday items on everyone's shopping list this time of year, and this year's sales are bringing some of the best prices we've ever seen on powerful new PCs like the HP Victus 15L and the Apple iMac 24-inch.

Black Friday deals on everything from PCs to home appliances are rolling out now, and many of the best Black Friday PC deals currently being offered are down to as low as they are going to get this year, so there's no need to wait to jump on a new PC if you see what you want at a great price.

Whether you're looking for the best gaming PC or best all-in-one computer you can afford this year, there's not going to be a better time to buy than this week as computer prices across the board are down 15%, 20%, and even more than 30% off.

Today's best PC Black Friday deals

Prices on Black Friday itself (not to mention Cyber Monday deals a couple days later) are going to be the absolute lowest, but we're already close to bottoming out, so if you want to secure a new PC before the model you want sells out, don't worry, you're more than likely getting the best price you'll find right now.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaCentre 5i: $529.99 $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Much cheaper than its gaming counterpart, the standard IdeaCentre 5i from Lenovo is a straightforward desktop PC for productivity workloads. This model uses an Intel Core i3 processor with half a terabyte of SSD space for you to store all your files.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop: $639 $449 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $190 – Save almost a third on this budget gaming PC from HP, which uses a Radeon RX 5500 graphics card for affordable desktop gaming. It's not going to break any performance records, but this little unit is perfect for low-intensity gaming. It comes with a matching keyboard and mouse, too!

(opens in new tab) Beelink SER4: $561 $449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $112 – A decidedly more niche pick than most of the entries on this list, but a great deal nonetheless. This mini PC from Beelink has some surprisingly impressive internal components and Windows 11, making it perfect for working from home with limited space. Just don't believe the 'gaming computer' part of the product description - it'll only run older games.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus Gaming Desktop: $730 $500 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A hefty discount on this budget gaming desktop from HP, which comes with a GTX 1650 GPU and a 12th-gen Intel Core i3 processor. It's not the most powerful gaming system on the planet, but it'll handle less demanding titles fine and gives you space to upgrade the components later on.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 3910: $750 $626 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a sensibly-priced future-proof work desktop, the Dell Inspiron 3910 is a great choice thanks to its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, which uses a new type of core architecture to provide ultrafast performance that massively outpaces the previous generation.

(opens in new tab) CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme: $1,130 $770 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We'd have argued that the retail price for this RTX 3050-equipped gaming PC was a tad steep, but for eight hundred bucks it's a solid deal. It comes with a CyberPowerPC RGB mouse and keyboard, so all you need is a monitor for this PC to be Fortnite-ready.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G10: $1,449.99 $999.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Getting a high-performance gaming PC for under $1000 is tricky, but this is a stellar deal: an Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 3060 graphics card make for great 1080p gaming performance in a stylish chassis. A terabyte of speedy SSD storage means you can keep plenty of games installed.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 27" All-in-One: $1,220 $1,070 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A sleek all-in-one desktop PC for those among you who hate a chunky tower taking up space, this HP Pavilion model has a gorgeous full HD touchscreen and some impressive internal specs. The included wireless keyboard and mouse mean that you can set it up straight out of the box and get to work.

(opens in new tab) Apple iMac 24-inch (M1): was $1,299 now $1,249 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

The Apple iMac 24-inch with M1 chip is one of the most popular all-in-one computers on the market, but it isn't on sale very often, so getting a $50 discount makes this great desktop even better. The discount only applies to the silver color option, unfortunately.

(opens in new tab) iBuyPower Stealth 264i: $2,700 $2,250 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save almost half a thousand dollars on this high-end gaming desktop, which comes with an RTX 3070 Ti, 12th-gen Intel i9 CPU, and a beefy 32GB of DDR5 memory. It also comes with an iBuyPower RGB mouse and keyboard too, so all you need is a monitor and an internet connection.

