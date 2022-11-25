These best ever KitchenAid Black Friday deals will help make food prep a breeze

This year's Black Friday KitchenAid deals are here, and if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen with one of the best appliances out there then we have you covered.

Below you'll find our favorite stand mixer deals: the Professional 5 Plus stand mixer is now $249 at KitchenAid (down from $449) (opens in new tab) in the US while KitchenAid's Artisan stand mixer is down from £429 to £343.20 at KitchenAid (opens in new tab) in the UK. With them, you'll also find deals for cheap attachments that make your stand mixer more useful (turning it into a food processor or a pasta cutter and roller).

These are some of our favorite Black Friday deals as these gadgets help to make food prep a breeze.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best KitchenAid deals in your region).

Today's best KitchenAid Black Friday deal US

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus stand mixer: was $449 now $249 at KitchenAid (opens in new tab)

If you want a KitchenAid stand mixer this Black Friday then this is the deal you need. Right now you can get a 5-quart bowl-lift mixer at a ridiculously low price. With $200 off, it's the cheapest KitchenAid mixer out there, and normally it's one of the most expensive. Treat it right and this stand mixer will quickly become an essential tool in your kitchen – especially if you upgrade it with the optional attachments that are on sale now too.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid slicer attachment: was $64.99 now $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you already have a KitchenAid mixer, you can equip it with this slicer and shredder attachment so it can help you prepare even more kinds of food. The three-blade options it comes with are perfect for slicing, grating, and shredding various veggies and cheese as required, and it's now down to the best price we've seen.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Food Grinder attachment: was $99.99 now $74.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you want to get more out of the KitchenAid appliance you already have (or the one you're buying this Black Friday) then why not pick up this food grinder attachment that can mince meat and grind up nuts as well as a whole host of other ingredients? We have seen this add-on sell for less, but $75 is only about $5 more than the cheapest it's been on Amazon all year, so this is not a bad deal at all

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid food processor attachment: was $199 now $159.99 at KitchenAid (opens in new tab)

This food processor attachment allows you to chop, shred and julienne a variety of ingredients like any food processor, just this one uses your KitchenAid mixer. This is an expensive add-on but it will make your kitchen appliance much more useful than it is right now.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller attachment set: was $219.99 now $169.99 at KitchenAid (opens in new tab)

This pasta roller and cutter can eliminate a lot of the hassle that comes with making fresh pasta, but even on sale, it's still quite pricey. We have seen this attachment sell for less on Amazon in the past but if you're looking to pick it up today this isn't too bad a deal, and it's the best price we can find right now.

Today's best KitchenAid Black Friday deal UK

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Artisan: was £429 now £343.20 at KitchenAid (opens in new tab)

But if you plan to make larger batches when cooking and baking you'll likely want this larger Artisan stand mixer which is also down to the lowest price we've seen this Black Friday (but not by much). This Artisan mixer comes with a 4.8-liter capacity and is compatible with a range of attachments that are also on sale (see the deals below).

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid glass bowl: was £89 now £44 at Argos (opens in new tab)

This KitchenAid attachment lets you swap your mixer's metal bowl for a 4.7-liter glass one. This not only lets you keep a closer eye on your ingredients while they mix, but it also doubles as a measuring jug (meaning that you can save on the amount of washing up you need to do by using it instead of a separate bowl).

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid shredder attachment: was £99 now £54 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Or you could pick up this attachment that shreds, grates, and slices veggies and cheese (as well as a host of other ingredients). This is the lowest price we've seen this attachment in the UK, making this a great time to pick it up and improve your stand mixer's abilities.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid sifter and scale attachment: was £149 now £84.95 at Gerald Giles (opens in new tab)

This attachment is perfect for adding precise amounts of dry ingredients for your bakes, while also sifting them to ensure you aren't adding any lumps that could cause your mixture to be less light and fluffy than you desire. This is the cheapest we've seen this attachment during Black Friday, with the next price being £89 at Argos (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid food processor attachment: was £199 now £139.30 at KitchenAid (opens in new tab)

If the slicer attachment isn't good enough for you, then this food processor could be what you need – it can shred, chop and julienne a variety of ingredients. This is the best price we've seen on it this Black Friday too.

KitchenAid is known for making high-quality appliances, and the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus stand mixer is one of the brand's best mixers.

Not only does this bowl-lift mixer come with a large 5-quart dishwasher-safe vessel (perfect for preparing up to nine dozen cookies) but it's compatible with a range of KitchenAid attachments that give it a load of new features – turning it into a pasta roller and cutter, a food processor, or even a meat grinder. Plus thanks to its 525W motor it's pretty darn powerful (so make sure you read the instructions and use it carefully).

Two things to watch out for though: it's large and pretty loud. This machine will take up more space on your countertop than many of KitchenAid's other mixers, and while it's in action, it can be noisy – two things that may mean it isn't right for your kitchen. Before hitting 'Add to Cart' we recommend measuring your available space to make sure you have room for this gadget.

Scroll down for more Black Friday deals in the US and UK.

More US Black Friday deals

More UK Black Friday deals