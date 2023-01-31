The MacBook Air M1 is a fantastic value buy at just $799 - don't miss this deal

The excellent Apple MacBook Air M1 has fallen back down to just $799 (was $999) (opens in new tab) at Best Buy with a deal that matches the lowest-ever price.

A full $200 off makes this slightly older model an easy recommendation if you're on the hunt for an Apple machine on a budget. Yes, it's around three years old as of writing, but it's still capable of keeping up with some of the best laptops on the market.

For example, the M1 chip inside this machine still holds up for most casual and professional tasks and lends the Apple MacBook Air M1 almost unbeatable battery life. The design of this machine is also great, with an excellent keyboard and display, which, while having chunkier bezels than the Apple MacBook Air M2, is still bright and vivid.

Speaking of which, you could also consider the M2 Air for $1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is currently the cheapest price you'll find on this later model today. Bear in mind, however, that it's not quite as good of a buy as the M1 - not only because it's more expensive, but also because it's $100 off the record-low price for this model. In comparison, the M1 is a much better value buy in our opinion.

Apple MacBook Air deal at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 256GB): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy

Get the excellent Apple MacBook Air M1 for its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. While a little older now, this model still holds up a full three years after release thanks to its excellent design, almost unbeatable battery life, and speedy M1 chip. Yes, it's superseded by the newer models now but no other MacBook can come close to the M1 model when it comes to value for money.

