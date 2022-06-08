The LG G1 65-inch OLED TV gets $1,200 slashed off price in epic deal at Amazon

If you're looking for a premium TV deal, then head over to Amazon to grab the stunning LG G1 OLED TV on sale at a new record-low price. Amazon has the 65-inch LG G1 OLED TV on sale for $1,796.99 right now, thanks to today's massive $1,203 discount (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal for a feature-packed OLED display.



Named one of the best TVs of 2022, the LG G1 features OLED Evo technology which delivers over a billion brilliant colors and deep contrasts for a cinema-like picture experience. The OLED display features a super sleek design that mounts flush to the wall and transforms into a beautiful piece of art when you aren't watching TV. You're also getting a Dolby Atmos sound system, smart capabilities, voice control, and the powerful a9 Gen 4 AI processor.

The previous record-low for the LG G1 OLED TV sat around $2,000, so today's deal is the first time we've seen the 65-inch display dip below that price tag. We typically see massive price cuts like this during holiday sales like Amazon Prime Day, so you should snag this bargain now before it's too late.

Today's best OLED TV deal

LG OLED G1 Series 65-inch OLED: $2,999.99 $1,796.99 at Amazon

More TV deals

