The best Super Bowl TV deal is still live - LG's C2 OLED is on sale for a record-low price

Sunday's big game is just days away, and if you're still hunting for the best Super Bowl TV deal, you've landed on the right page. We've been hunting down all the best TV deals ahead of the Super Bowl for the past month – and the top offer still available today is LG's stunning 65-inch C2 OLED display on sale for a record-low price of $1,699.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99).



The LG C2 OLED is one of the best TVs you can buy thanks to its exceptional picture quality, sleek design, and reasonable price - especially now that it's got a $400 discount at Best Buy. If you're looking for the latest and greatest in today's Super Bowl TV deals, you can't beat the LG C2 at this fantastic price.

The best Super Bowl TV deal

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The best Super Bowl TV deal that's still available is the LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,699.99 at Best Buy. Praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review – and rated as our best TV – the LG TV packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. This deal is for you if you want the latest and greatest TV for the big game and beyond.

Ranked in the top spot for TechRadar's best TV, the LG C2 OLED is packed with premium features, including a stunning OLED display powered by LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor, which delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You also get virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design, resulting in an ultimate home cinema setup.



See more of today's best Super Bowl TV deals that are still available below, and keep in mind that most offers will end on Sunday, so you should grab these record-low prices now before it's too late.

More Super Bowl TV deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $799.99 now $679.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

This is a great option if you don't need a premium display but want a big-screen size from a reputable brand. This Samsung 75-inch 4K TV is marked down to just $679.99 and is one of the company's entry-level displays, but it still packs in a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) Sony A90J series 55-inch OLED UHD smart TV: was $2,499 now $1,798 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Premium Super Bowl TV deals are still available at Amazon, and the retailer has the brilliant Sony A90J 55-inch OLED TV down to a record-low price of $1,798. This particular model is ranked as one of our picks for the best TV money can buy right now, as we were blown away by its picture quality when we reviewed it. Yep, it's pricey, but the Sony A90J gives you gorgeous colors, limitless blacks, and fantastic sound to top it all off.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,499 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung’s first range of OLED TVs is very impressive, utilizing the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels, the brightness of QLED technology, and a beautifully slim design. All of which is to say that the S95B is very good, and this massive $750 discount on a brand-new television is a shoo-in for one of the best Super Bowl TV deals currently going.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $719.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another big-screen budget Super Bowl TV deal is the highly-rated 75-inch Amazon Omni Series TV on sale for $719.99 - just $11 more than the record-low price. You get Fire TV on board to make it fast and easy to find whatever you want on all the major streaming services. This is a great, simple, all-in-one TV and is now at a fantastic price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,997.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Super Bowl TV deals include the best-selling 65-inch The Frame TV on sale for $1,599.99 – the lowest price we've ever seen. The gorgeous display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.



75-inch model on sale for $2,299.99 $1,999.99 (opens in new tab)

85-inch model on sale for $4,299.99 $3,299.99 (opens in new tab)

