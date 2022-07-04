The best Amazon 4th of July deals: big sales on TVs, Apple, smart home, and more

It's officially the 4th of July, which means abundant savings on TVs, kitchen appliances, mattresses, and much more. Despite not running an 'official' July 4th sale, Amazon is still offering plenty of discounts in honor of the holiday. As we all know, Amazon Prime Day is next week (July 12-13), so the retailer's relatively low-key approach to Independence Day sales is somewhat understandable.

But let's not be mistaken – there's no shortage of Amazon 4th of July sales, especially if you're looking for a cheap TV deal. We're talking an Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $299.99 (was $559.99) (opens in new tab), which is at an all-time price low. Or, snatch up an Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series Smart TV on sale for $199.99 (was $369.99) (opens in new tab), a great low-cost display with a $170 discount.

Amazon is also home to some of the best Apple 4th of July deals we've seen today, including $200 off (opens in new tab) a 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 and an Apple Watch 7 for $70 off. (opens in new tab) Amazon's smart tech is on sale now, too – notably its eero line of mesh routers, Blink home security cameras, and refurbished Amazon Echo devices.

To help you filter out the noise, we've rounded up the 20 best Amazon 4th of July deals worth checking out ahead of Prime Day. Just be aware, we may see these deals crop up again next week – possibly at lower prices, so unless you need an item ASAP it may pay to be patient if you're seeking the absolute best price.

20 of today's best Amazon 4th of July deals

(opens in new tab) 2. Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $269 $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Today's best Apple Watch deal is the 40mm Apple Watch SE on sale for $229 at Amazon. That's a decent $40 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the budget smartwatch. But remember that Prime Day is next week – there's a chance this price can dip even lower so if you don't need this watch ASAP, wait and see what happens.

(opens in new tab) 3. Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $559.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $260 - Right now, Prime members can save a full $260 on this 55-inch Amazon Fire TV, grabbing the Omni Series for just $299.99. That's the lowest price we've ever seen by $70, with previous offers only ever dropping to $369.99. Built-in microphones will allow you to call up Alexa from anywhere in the room, no remote required. (A remote is still included, however.) This one's an early Prime Day deal so there's no problem if you want to jump in before the big day.

(opens in new tab) 4. Apple iPad Air M1 2022 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): $599 $569.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - The latest Apple tablet in the range, the iPad Air 2022 straddles the middle ground between the more basic 10.2 iPad and the super-premium iPad Pro range. With a super speedy Apple M1 chip under the hood and a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, it's up there with the best tablets money can buy right now without completely breaking the bank. Today's price at Amazon on the Blue and Purple colors is just $10 more than the cheapest we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) 5. Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $99.99 $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $21 - The Keurig K-Mini is the perfect coffee machine if space is an issue in your kitchen or home office. At less than 5-inches wide, it'll fit into even the snuggest of rooms while still serving up delicious coffee via the easy-to-use pods and interface. Simply fill it up with water and brew a cup size from anywhere between 6 to 12oz. This price is valid for the Oasis colorway only.

(opens in new tab) 6. Blink Outdoor 2 camera kit with Blink Mini: $214.95 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $115 – A solid home security setup to get you started. This bundle contains two outdoor cameras and an indoor Blink Mini to give you whole-home coverage for a record low price. Want to expand your home security network? All Blink doorbells and cameras are 50% off (opens in new tab)during Amazon's July 4th sale. Note that these are all Prime-exclusive offers, available to Prime members only.

(opens in new tab) 7. Amazon eero Pro 6 Mesh Router: $229 $148 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $81 - Prime members can pick up this Amazon-brand mesh Wi-Fi 6 router at the lowest price we've ever seen. It has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub so you can connect and control your Alexa smart devices with ease. Other eero routers and extenders are on sale for up to 40% off (opens in new tab) during Amazon's July 4th Sale. This one's an early Prime Day deal so it's eligible for Prime members only.

(opens in new tab) 8. Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker: $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 - Here's one of the lowest prices we've seen for this iced coffee maker. With this Mr. Coffee machine, you'll be able to enjoy iced coffee all year round. It brews in under 4 minutes and includes a tumbler so you can take your drink on the go.

(opens in new tab) 9. Toshiba 75-inch M550-Series 4K Fire TV: $1,399.99 $699.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $700 - Overlapping with Amazon's July 4th sales are impressive early Prime Day deals such as this massive $700 off discount on this Toshiba 4K Fire TV. For the money you get a sharp 75-inch 4K LED display with HDR that offers excellent picture quality, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate that's ideal for gaming, hands-free voice controls and all major streaming apps. It's an unbeatable price for a premium TV of its size – and the lowest we've seen for this particular model.

(opens in new tab) 10. Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - At only $99.99, this is a new record low for a basic budget display that would work well in a smaller room (think a kid's room or an office). Sure, it's not going to give you the finest picture quality as it's just a 720p HD TV, but it comes with all the major streaming apps, so it's a cheap and serviceable option. Price is available for Prime members only.

(opens in new tab) 11. Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - Here's $70 discount on the best-selling Apple Watch 7. It's now on sale for $329 – the lowest price we've seen for the 41mm smartwatch thus far. (Keep an eye on Prime Day offers next week.) The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display and faster charging compared to other models, while and tracking heart rate, sleep, stress and blood oxygen.

(opens in new tab) 12. 4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited: $35.96 free at Amazon (opens in new tab)

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can avail of four months absolutely free, which saves $8.99 a month. Also notable is that we typically see this as a 3-month promotion, so this time you'll be able to enjoy an extra free month of all the ad-free music and podcasts you want.

(opens in new tab) 13. Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, Certified Refurbished): $74.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - You can snag a refurbished Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display for just $44.99. Use it to stream music, make and receive video calls, and display your favorite photos. This impressive $30 discount drops the popular latest version of the smart display down to its cheapest ever price if you're happy to buy second-hand. These items have been checked, tested and renewed to function as if they were fresh out the box.

(opens in new tab) 14. MacBook Pro M1 16-inch: $2,499 $2,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - If you want plenty of screen space, this super-sized M1 MacBook Pro is the one to beat. A 10-core M1 Pro CPU makes this one of the most powerful Apple laptops on the market right now, too. Save $200 on this impressive model — or snatch up the 14-inch MacBook Pro M1 for $1,999 (was $1,799) (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 15. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - It's already a few years old, but the UE Wonderboom 2 is a fantastic Bluetooth speaker. It packs amazing sound into its small form factor and has a 30% longer battery life than its predecessor. It's also IP67-rated so you can bring it to the beach, pool, or campsite without much worry. Grab it on sale at Amazon for $20 off.

(opens in new tab) 16. Samsung Chromebook 4: $229.99 $128 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $102 – We've often considered the Samsung Chromebook line as an expensive option considering it's often a lot more than similar performing devices. But now it's dropped in price again, for over $100 in savings. Sure, it's a basic machine but one that's well-suited for school work and light use. Why should you get it over the cheapest option? It's the impressive 12.5-hour battery life that's great if you're always on the go.

(opens in new tab) 17. KitchenAid KITCH Stand Mixer: $329.99 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $61 - Most stores are charging $300 for this KitchenAid mixer, but Amazon is undercutting those prices by another $30 in its July 4th sale. This model includes a 4.5qt bowl, a tilt-head design, and accommodation for up to 15 various attachments. For novice bakers, this is a rather sweet bargain.

(opens in new tab) 19. eufy by Anker RoboVac X8: $599.99 $379.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $220 - Eufy's top-of-the-line robot vac is at an Amazon all-time price low, just ahead of Prime Day. It's loaded with intelligent features such as laser mapping and route planning, and also has four suction levels so it can clean carpet or hard floors accordingly.