Tempur-Pedic is taking up to $1,000 off its top budget mattress this weekend

Having trouble getting to sleep comfortably? There's a flash sale on at Tempur-Pedic this weekend that could help you sleep a lot more soundly. Right now you can get the budget Tempur-Cloud mattress with a 30% discount, which means you could save up to $1,000 if you opt for the split king size, although more realistically it means that a queen size will cost you $1,399.30, down from $1,999 and saving you just under $600.

Unlike with many mattress companies, you won't find Tempur-Pedic mattress sales all year round, so if you've had an eye on its pressure-relieving mattresses, this a deal to jump on, as it's only running until Monday 30 January. The Tempur-Cloud is available in two versions: the standard model, filled with NASA-derived Tempur foam, and a hybrid with additional spring coils, at an extra cost depending on the size you choose.

Tempur-Pedic makes some of the best mattresses in the business, and it's highly praised for providing excellent pressure relief and motion isolation in its range of premium mattresses. They tend to be priced higher than other brands' memory foam models, so a deal like this is one that you won't want to miss out on.

(opens in new tab) Tempur-Cloud Mattress: was $1,699 now from $1,189.30 at Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)

30% off - This weekend's Tempur-Pedic flash sale takes 30% off its budget Tempur-Cloud mattress, bringing the price down to $1,399.30 for a queen size (was $1,999). You can choose between a pure Tempur model or the hybrid, made using spring coils and Tempur foam for extra bounce and a slightly firmer feel.

The Tempur-Cloud mattress scores highly with consumers; it's rated 4.5 stars on the Tempur-Pedic site, an average based on over 2,500 reviews, with praise for its cozy, contouring feel and the way it eases pressure on sore joints. Both versions of the mattress have a medium feel, but the hybrid version is just a little firmer with a bit more bounce, thanks to that spring layer. They both feature temperature-regulating properties as well as a moisture-wicking stretch cover that'll help you keep cool and dry at night.

This is a great deal on the Tempur-Cloud, but if the price is still a bit too high for you, there's another way to upgrade your bed with that Tempur feel without paying quite as much. In addition to the discount on the Tempur-Cloud, you can also get 40% off the Tempur-Adapt Topper (opens in new tab), which means queen size topper could be yours for $251.40, reduced from $419. It's one of the best mattress toppers on the market and in our Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress Topper review we gave it a 5-star rating, noting that it lets you recreate that resort hotel bedroom feeling in your own home. At 40% off it's a must-have, but again this discount is only running until Monday.

Of course if you snooze, you lose, but don't fret too much if you miss out on these deals; the Presidents' Day mattress sales are fast approaching, and we'd expect to see more Tempur-Pedic deals coming up over the next few weeks, Watch this space!