Save big on these early Black Friday gaming laptop deals

We're now just mere days away from Black Friday 2022, and the early deals just keep coming.

If you're looking for a new gaming laptop this Black Friday, TechRadar has got you covered. We've got a full list of all the good gaming laptop Black Friday deals, but we thought we'd put together a shortlist of the very best early deals you can find right now.

When it comes to buying a new gaming laptop, it can be daunting to work out exactly how much money you should spend, and what specs you should look to get. It's all too easy to overspend, or under-spec your gaming machine and find that you can't actually play all the games you want to.

With that in mind, we've curated a list featuring the current best discounted gaming laptops. We've picked out one budget, one midrange, and one high-end gaming laptop, so you can buy with confidence that you're getting the right laptop for you.

The budget ones are, as the name implies, cheap. The lower-end GPU found in the likes of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (now just $550 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)) isn't going to run all the latest games at maximum graphical settings, but it can comfortably handle most titles if you turn down the sliders a bit - or just want to play less demanding games, like indie gems or the incredibly well-optimized Fortnite.

At the other end of the scale, we've got the mighty GP66 Leopard from MSI, reduced to $1,570 at Walmart, (opens in new tab) which packs an RTX 3080 graphics card and should be able to blitz through the vast majority of games with high graphical fidelity and high framerates.

If you're in the UK, don't worry - we've got a list of three for you too, featuring the super-cheap Asus TUF Gaming A15 for just £549 at Currys (opens in new tab), and the powerhouse MSI GE66 Raider, which has been reduced from £1,899 to £1,699 (opens in new tab).

There are plenty of other early Black Friday laptop deals out there, but these six are our personal favourites right now. If you're not from the US or the UK, our nifty deals widget at the bottom of this article will find the best deals for your region!

The best gaming laptop deals right now (US)

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3: was $899 now $549.99 at Best Buy

The best early Black Friday gaming laptop deal at Best Buy is this exceptionally priced Lenovo IdeaPad, featuring an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Small storage aside, getting such a powerful graphics card for well under $600 is an absolute steal and it's well worth checking this one out if you're a gamer on a budget.

Acer Nitro 5: was $1,000 now $798 at Walmart

The Acer Nitro 5 has long been one of the best picks for anyone trying to play PC games on a budget, and this model might be one of the best deals we've seen in a while. A sturdy little gaming laptop for eight hundred bucks, equipped with an RTX 3060? Yup, that gets our seal of approval.

MSI GP66 Leopard: was $1,849 now $1,569.99 at Walmart

This might be the cheapest gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 graphics card that we've seen so far! With an Intel Core i7 processor and an RGB keyboard designed in collaboration with the keyboard masters over at SteelSeries, this GP66 Leopard is a kick-ass choice of gaming laptop.

The best gaming laptop deals right now (UK)

Asus TUF Gaming A15: was £799 now £549 at Currys

If you're on the hunt for a super-affordable gaming laptop this Black Friday, the TUF A15 from Asus is a sound pick. A Ryzen 5 processor and RTX 3050 graphics card can handle all the latest games - just be prepared to accept that you won't be able to set all the graphics sliders to 'maximum'!

Acer Nitro 5: was £1,249 now £999 at Currys

A slightly more powerful Nitro 5 model from Acer, using the RTX 3060 GPU and a 12th-gen Intel i7 CPU. There's a slightly cheaper RTX 3050 Ti model, but this Nitro 4 offers notably better performance if you want to play more graphically demanding games. At this price, it's still a great deal. This version has a full RGB keyboard too!