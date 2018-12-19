Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price drops below $700 in a big deal before Christmas

Cheap Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price are hard to come by especially because it's our best smartphone for 2018. However, a now discount from Newegg today has the Note 9 for $300 off, bringing the price down to $699.

This is a 128GB model with 6GB of RAM and is technically the international version, though you won't notice a difference. In addition to the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and S Pen, you're also getting one of the top three best smartphone cameras.

There's one caveat: the international model of the Galaxy Note 9 won't work on CDMA networks like Verizon or Sprint, but it will work on GSM-based carriers T-Mobile, AT&T, and smaller MVNO carriers running on those major networks. And, since the model comes unlocked, you'll be able to take it to whichever GSM carrier you prefer.

The $300 discount is on a Midnight Black or Ocean Blue model and is available through Thursday. If you do need a CDMA model, Samsung is directly offering Verizon- or Sprint-ready models for $699 when purchased on the carrier's installment plan, but these don't come unlocked. You can get even more off with a trade-in.

This is one of the best deals we've seen on the Galaxy Note 9 without requiring multiple purchases or the trade-in of a recent flagship phone to get a good discount.