The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals this weekend: exclusive promos, freebies, and more

There's a new Android flagship in town, and we're rounding up all of today's best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals right here for our readers looking to upgrade. While pricey, there are some superb options to help cut that hefty price tag down to size, and we've included options for both the US and the UK. Regardless of whether you're looking to go with one of the major carriers, a smaller network, or simply opt for an unlocked device, you'll be able to compare the best Galaxy S23 Ultra deals here.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra debuts at a hefty asking price of $1,199 / £1,249 upfront, which - no surprises - makes it one of the most expensive phones on the market and easily the priciest of the three new Galaxy S23 devices. There are, however, a few key internal upgrades to help justify that price tag.

Firstly, while the device is outwardly incredibly similar to the previous Galaxy S22 Ultra, inside, you're getting a super speedy new Snapdragon Gen 8 2 chip, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage - all of which should provide a significant performance boost. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also the first device from Samsung to carry a huge 200MP main camera, which also utilizes a number of computational improvements and the ability to shoot 50MP RAW files - very handy if you like editing your photos.

Is it worth the price? Well, there are a number of great Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals that you can use to get this gorgeous device for cheap (relatively speaking). First up, if you have an old device ready to hand over as part of a trade, then you can get a nice discount in both territories today. Those in the US can also take advantage of an exclusive promotion over at Samsung right now to get themselves a $50 store credit bonus with their Galaxy S23 preorders.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Exclusive deal Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: free memory upgrade, up to $1,000 off with a trade, and $150 store credit at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung is our top pick for the initial round of Galaxy S23 Ultra deals - namely because TechRadar readers can bag themselves $50 in store credit extra as a nice little exclusive pre-order bonus. This stacks on top of the free memory upgrade, $100 store credit that Samsung itself is offering to everybody, and a trade-in rebate of up to $1,000. For the first time ever, you can also pick up a carrier device directly from the Samsung Store too, which makes it an incredibly flexible choice for T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T devices, as well as unlocked devices.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: up to $800 off with a trade-in, plus free tablet and smartwatch at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Another great option this week, Verizon's Galaxy S23 Ultra deals for launch are offering some great freebies on top of the usual trade-in rebates. First up, you'll get that same free memory upgrade as if you purchased via Samsung itself alongside the option to bundle in a free Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Tab 7 SE - accessories that are worth over $800 by themselves. While you'll still need a pricey unlimited data plan to be eligible for this promotion, an $800 trade-in rebate option should help shave a significant chunk off those device payments too.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: up to $1,180 off with a trade-in at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is throwing in a free $100 gift card with its initial Galaxy S23 Ultra deals today - a freebie that's stacking on top of the usual carrier trade-in rebates you'll find at this retailer. Since the free storage upgrade is also in effect here, you're potentially looking at a massive total saving of up to $1,180 on T-Mobile devices, $1,000 on AT&T devices, $980 on Verizon devices, and $780 on unlocked devices.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

AT&T's initial Galaxy S23 deals are low on freebies but high on big trade-in value. Right now, a maximum rebate of up to $1,000 is in effect and the trade-in terms are surprisingly generous. While you'll still need that pricey unlimited data plan, AT&T's offering a maximum rebate on most recent devices from Samsung, Apple, and Google. In short, should be fairly easy to get your full rebate here if your old device is relatively decent.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: free memory upgrade, plus up to £600 off with trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab)

You can get a free memory upgrade and access to four exclusive colours if you pre-order your Galaxy S23 Ultra directly via Samsung UK today. If you're going big (naturally, you're going for the Ultra) then you may as well take advantage of this promo to snag a whopping 512GB of internal storage for the price of a 256GB. While you're here, don't forget to explore the myriad trade-in options at the official site to potentially get up to £600 off your shiny new Galaxy S23 Ultra - particularly handy if you're looking for an unlocked device.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: at Affordable Mobiles | O2| £179 upfront | unlimited data | unlimited calls and texts | £57 per month (opens in new tab)

One of the best unlimited data options we've seen in the initial batch of Galaxy S23 deals in the UK is this excellent 24-month O2 tariff from Affordable Mobiles. While not super-cheap upfront, you're getting all-you-can-eat data here and a great monthly rate considering the device's cost and the quality of O2's network.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: at Vodafone| Mobiles.co.uk| £165 upfront | 250GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £51 per month (opens in new tab)

A slightly cheaper option that still carries a decent amount of data is this Vodafone tariff at Mobiles.co.uk. 250GB of monthly data is more than enough for most people and both the upfront and monthly costs are fairly reasonable with this one. Considering how pricey this device is, you're going to struggle to get a monthly price of under £50 so this is a decent option.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: at Mobile Phones Direct| Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £59 per month (opens in new tab)

This tariff at Mobile Phones Direct is the best Galaxy S23 deal we've found for the Three network so far. With this particular 24 month plan, you'll pay just £50 upfront, get a relatively sizeable chunk of monthly data, and get a monthly cost of just under £60. Generally speaking, we're leaning towards the O2 and Vodafone tariffs right now for outright value but this is still a good choice if you're dead-set on Three.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: at ID Mobile| Carphone Warehouse| £99 upfront | 25GB data | unlimited calls & texts | £52.99 per month (opens in new tab)

This Carphone Warehouse own-brand ID Mobile tariff is a fantastic option if you're on more of a budget this week. At just £52 per month, it's up there with the Vodafone tariffs when it comes to cheapest monthly rate. The 25GB of data isn't the highest with this one but offsetting that is a really low upfront cost of just £99.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: at Vodafone| Vodafone| £49 upfront | unlimited data | unlimited calls and texts | £63 per month (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to trade-in an old device, Vodafone itself is a solid option thanks to a massive trade-in rebate of up to £648 on offer. If you're bundling this one up with a plan, our pick for overall value is the Unlimited Max + 3 Xtra benefits plan, which is the basic unlimited data option without all the streaming benefits. Those who think they can do without all that data, however, may want to opt for the 100GB + 2 Xtra benefits plan for £27 per month.

Galaxy S23 Ultra deals: what you need to know

What's new with the Galaxy S23 Ultra?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Image credit: Samsung) - 200MP main camera

- Snapdragon Gen 8 2 chip

- Recycled materials

So here it is, folks, the Galaxy S23 Ultra - Samsung's brand-new flagship for 2023. Was it everything we hoped for? Well, as expected, it's a relatively incremental upgrade from the previous generation with a design that's eerily similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. That said, there are some key internal upgrades that are likely to bring it in line with the best phones money can buy right now.

Foremost among these is the inclusion of the latest Snapdragon Gen 8 2, a chip that, according to Samsung, provides 51% better NPU performance, 41% GPU performance, and 33% CPU performance. While figures like these tend to be cherry-picked for marketing purposes, functionally speaking, you can expect the Galaxy S23 Ultra to perform right up there with the very best from Apple and other brands.

A few other key upgrades include hyper-efficient LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage (shared with the Plus model) and a brand-new 200MP main camera. It's not just a significant bump in the resolution that makes the camera noteworthy on the S23 Ultra either, as Samsung has improved image stabilization and the selfie setup and included some new computation trickery to greatly improve night-time videography.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S23 series specs Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Starting price: $799.99 / £769 $999 / £1,049 $1,199 / £1,249 Dimensions: 5.8 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches 6.2 x 3 x 0.3 inches 6.4 x 3.1 x 0.35 inches Weight: 6 ounces 7.3 ounces 8.2 ounces OS: Android 13 Android 13 Android 13 Screen Size: 6.1 inch 6.6 inch 6.8-inch Resolution: 2316 x 1080 pixels 2316 x 1080 pixels 3,088 × 1,440 CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy RAM: 8GB 8GB 8GB, 12GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery: 3,900 mAh 4,700 mAh 5,000 mAh Rear Cameras: 50MP Wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP telepoto 50MP Wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP telepoto 200MP Wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 10x telepoto, 10MP 3x zoom Front Camera: 12MP 12MP 12MP

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra worth it?

Our advice (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd) - Avoid buying upfront if you can

- Consider your trade-in options

- The Galaxy S23 Plus is a compelling alternative

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (or any Samsung Ultra device, for that matter) is always going to be a niche buy. At over a grand upfront, it's a luxury purchase that realistically can be overkill for those who simply want to cover the basics with their cell phone. The Plus model also arguably offers a viable cheaper alternative this year with its sharing of key internal upgrades (LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage).

With all that said, however, there is a serious case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with the foremost reason being the kinds of deals available on this device. If you're eligible for a relatively decent trade-in promotion, for example, then you may be able to shave a significant chunk off the price of a Galaxy S23 Ultra - enough to justify the high price, at least.

In the scenario that you do pick up a Galaxy S23 Ultra, then you'll also be looking at a better trade-in rate down the line when it comes to upgrading to the next series. Overall, it's not a bad idea to buy into the top-of-the-line model if you're someone who likes to upgrade their device every year or so.

Our advice? Shop around at the major carriers and retailers to see what kind of Galaxy S23 Ultra deals you're eligible for. If you can, say, get $800 to $1,000 off this device with a trade or plan deal, then consider your options for the Ultra versus other models. Generally speaking, you may have to spend a bit of cash to get the Ultra model (even with a trade-in), but that may be worth it if the camera and design appeal to you.