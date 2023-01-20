Reserve a Galaxy S23 at Samsung this weekend and get $50 at launch

Reservations for the next Galaxy smartphone - almost certainly the Galaxy S23 - are currently open at the official Samsung site. (opens in new tab)

Why reserve a device? Well, on top of getting first dibs on a brand-new flagship smartphone, you'll also get $50 to spend in-store if you follow through with a pre-order at launch. Considering there's no commitment to buy when you sign up, we'd say this is a solid option even if you're on the fence about your next upgrade.

And you can wait it out until the devices are officially unveiled on February 1st during the next Galaxy Unpacked event. So far, nothing's really been officially confirmed with these devices, aside from some promising promotional material, but we'd be utterly shocked if there weren't three shiny new Android devices called the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23, respectively.

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now

The next generation of Samsung Galaxy devices, highly likely to be the S23 range, are now available for reservation via the official Samsung Store page. Input your details right now, and you'll secure your device for when pre-orders go live, and you'll get $50 of store credit on the house to spend on any number of accessories. Note that this reservation bonus will be eligible for both carrier and unlocked devices.

The $50 store credit that you'll get with this reservation deal essentially gives you a little bit of cash towards some handy tech, like a pair of earbuds or a wireless charger, for example. Is it the biggest freebie in the world? No, but it's a nice bonus if you were thinking about getting a device anyway at launch.

What are we expecting with the Galaxy S23?

Samsung is deliberately keeping its marketing vague for the reservation campaign, but we've been following rumors closely for some time now. Like with previous launches, we're expecting Samsung to release another three devices, likely a standard S23, a larger S23 Plus model, and a flagship S23 Ultra model - the latter of which usually carries the headline features and upgrades.

Right now, it's very much the trend for phone brands to release incremental upgrades yearly as opposed to huge revolutions in design or specs, and we expect Samsung to do something similar in 2023. Like with the iPhone 14 or Google Pixel 7, the Galaxy S23 will likely feature an outwardly similar design to the previous Galaxy S22 with a few tweaks here or there.

Instead, upgrades are likely to be focused internally. We're expecting all three devices to carry the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside, which should provide a nice little bump in outright performance. The reservation campaign promotional material also teases a 'Made for Moonlight' clip, so it's likely that a new camera upgrade focusing on low-light photography is a headline feature. Rumors have tipped the Ultra to carry a whopping 200MP main camera, so that could be a significant upgrade over the 108MP snapper featured in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.