Quick: grab a massive 30% off the Apple Watch 7 and SE from Amazon AU

Boxing Day sales might be a few weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from popping up with an early Christmas miracle bringing down one of Apple’s popular watches by a whopping 30%. It’s not often we see Apple products score such a big discount, so this is a rare deal that you really don’t want to miss.

While we did see the price of the Apple Watch 7 drop to AU$548 during Black Friday, this latest offering sees it at a new low for the same model, now priced at just AU$524. However, prices start at AU$419 for the GPS model of the Series 7, while you could score an Apple Watch SE for just AU$300 if you act real quick.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS + Cellular, green) | AU$749 AU$524 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$225) We’ve never seen the Apple Watch 7’s price this low before, so if you’ve been holding out for one, now’s a good time to nab one of these all-rounder smartwatches. The newer Series 8 might come with a temperature sensor and crash detector not found in this previous-gen model, but beyond that the Apple Watch 7 still offers up a stack of features including exercise tracking, ECG, Apple Pay and compatibility with Apple Fitness.

With a choice on offer between a 41mm or 45mm display, and the convenience of Apple Pay right there on your wrist, the Watch 7 is a great option if you don’t need all the latest bells and whistles. Even when compared to the Series 8, you're not missing a lot that the latest Apple Watch brings to the table and you're paying a lot less at this price.

While not every variant of the Apple Watch 7 has been hit with a 30% discount, a large variety of them have, offering up plenty of choices if you’re looking to sneak in a Christmas present for the Apple fan in your life – or for yourself.

After something a little more budget friendly? The Apple Watch SE has also landed a 30% discount on Amazon. While featuring a slightly smaller screen than the Watch 7, it still manages to land near the top of our best smartwatches list – and for good reason.

While the Watch SE might not stack all the features of the premium Apple Watches, it still packs in an OLED display, sleep tracking capability and fitness features including 5 ATM water resistance – all for a far lower price.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS + Cellular, space grey) | AU$549 AU$384 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$160) What we consider the second best smartwatch currently on the market, the Apple Watch SE provides a budget-friendly option for Apple users who want to make the most out of the pairing between their wearable and iPhone. While you’ll be missing some features such as a built in ECG, 30% off an already low price makes this smartwatch a ripper bargain.

This is now the only Watch SE currently on sale at 30% off. Don't dawdle if you want to grab one – this big saving will be snapped up quickly.

This won't be the final deal we see on Amazon for 2022, as once December 26 rolls around, Amazon's Boxing Day sales will be in full swing to close out the year.