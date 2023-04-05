Our best-rated Samsung QLED TV gets a massive $2,000 price cut at Amazon

As TV brands release their 2023 models, it's never been a better time to score massive price cuts on older model premium displays. Take this fantastic deal we've spotted on Samsung's stunning 2022 Neo QLED 8K TV, for example. Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $2,997.99 (opens in new tab) (was $4,997.99) - a whopping $2,000 discount and the lowest price we've seen.



The 2022 Samsung QN900B Series TV sits on our best TV list thanks to the stunning picture quality with exceptional color and brightness powered by Samsung's 8K Neural Quantum processor. You'll now have more control over your TV's brightness levels, and the New Shape Adaptive Light technology gives you a more immersive experience. You're also getting smart capabilities, an ultra-wide viewing angle, and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Pro for a powerful surround sound experience.

Samsung QLED TV deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022): was $4,999.99 now $2,847.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can get Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV on sale for $2,847.99. That's a massive $2,000+ discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2022 QLED TV delivers brilliant colors with bold, crisp images that come to life thanks to Samsung's powerful 8K Neural Quantum processor. You're also getting Atmos sound, smart capabilities, and a sleek design with an ultra-wide viewing angle with a super-slim display.

More of today's best TV deals

You'll find more of today's best TV deals below, including our best-rated TV, the LG C2 OLED, on sale for $1,648 (opens in new tab) ($2,099.99) for the 65-inch model at Walmart, Samsung's best-selling 65-inch The Frame TV (opens in new tab) down to a record-low of $1,449.99 (was $1,999.99) and the Sony 55-inch X75K 4K TV for $449.99 (opens in new tab) (was $549.99) at Best Buy.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,648 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The LG C2 OLED TV is rated as our best TV, and Walmart has this brilliant 65-inch model on sale for $1,648 - just $50 more than the record-low price. Praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review, the LG TV packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) Sony 55-inch X75K 4K HDR LED Google TV: was $549.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has Sony's 55-inch X75K Series TV marked down to $449 - a great price for a mid-size display packed with premium features. You're getting Sony’s 4K Processor X1 for rich color and deep contrasts and the Google ecosystem, which includes the Google Assistant and smart capabilities for seamless streaming from your favorite apps.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,999.99 now $1,449.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to get your hands on the best-selling Samsung The Frame TV, Walmart has this 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,449.99. The gorgeous display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

See more of the best cheap TV deals and the cheapest OLED TV deals happening right now.



You can also look forward to upcoming bargains at the 2023 Memorial Day sales event.