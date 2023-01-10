Now's the time to buy an iPad 10.2 - the Apple tablet falls to its cheapest price ever

When it comes to powerful and affordable tablets, it doesn't get much better than the Apple iPad 10.2. And you can now get Apple's premium entry-level slate for its lowest price ever.

This bargain is over at Best Buy, where the iPad 10.2 has tumbled to $249.99 (opens in new tab) (was $329.99). It's a rare opportunity to get the Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) that we rated 4.5 stars out of five at a great price - a whole $80 less than the recommended price. What's more, that's even better than the best iPad deals we saw over Black Friday

Today's latest price cut comes following the recent launch of the iPad 10.9 (2022). This brand-new base model in Apple's tablet range is unsettlingly expensive given the upgrades are relatively minor compared to the older model – and it costs a whopping $200 more following today's discount.

That's why we think the iPad 10.2 is undoubtedly a better buy for most, especially as we think it's still one of the best tablets available today, and it's down to its cheapest price ever.

Apple iPad 10.2 - lowest price ever

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This is the cheapest we've ever seen the last-generation iPad 10.2. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance. Apple's entry-level tablet can do it all without issue: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work, or playing games. And now it's even better value for money.

In our review, we thought the Apple iPad 10.2 was a well-priced and capable tablet that suits most users. It's fast and easy to use, plus upgrades to the front camera – including the Center Stage tech that always keeps you in the middle of the frame – meaning it's ideal for selfies and video calls.

And then there's the screen. The 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support ensures the device excels in all surroundings: whether you're casually browsing the net, working, watching videos, or playing games.

Plus, the jump up to 64GB of storage (that's twice as much as the previous generation model) means there's loads of extra space for files and applications.

Ultimately, it's the best value-for-money pick for those who want a formidable tablet but are on a relatively strict budget. The cost of Apple's tablets jumps dramatically when you go up to the iPad Air and iPad Pro, so stick with 10.2 to get a competent device that seriously outperforms many other cheap tablets.

If you'd still like to compare the iPad 10.2 to its more expensive siblings, we've also rounded up plenty more of today's best iPad deals below. You can also head over to our larger tablet deals hub for the latest offers on a wider range of devices from the likes of Samsung, Lenovo, and more.