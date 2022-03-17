New Visible Wireless deal gives new customers three months at half-price

New customers at Visible Wireless can take advantage of a superb new promotion at the carrier this week - one that lets them pay just $20 per month for their first three months when they bring their own device to the carrier.

To get this discount, which equates to roughly $60 in total, new customers should simply use the code SINGLE at checkout. This particular promotion is widely compatible with both standard SIM and eSIM devices, which means those on more recent iPhones in particular can get themselves signed up in next to no time.

From what we can see from the promo terms, this Visible deal is one-use only and is applicable exactly once per account. Also, it's worth bearing in mind that when your three-month period is up, you'll revert back to the usual $40 per month for the Visible plan, so plan accordingly.

If you do go for this new customer deal at Visible, we highly recommend checking out the carrier's Party Pay feature as a side note. While you can't combine it with this promo, it's a really great to get your plan prices down all year round - down to just $25 per month, in fact.

Do that, and you're easily getting one of the best cheap cell phone plans on the market with Visible. Considering it's completely unlimited, has great coverage thanks to being on the Verizon network, and offers an almost unbeatable price for the package, it's very much worth considering if you're going prepaid.

Visible three months for $20 each

Visible: bring your own device and get three months for $20 per month

