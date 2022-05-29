Memorial Day laptop deals: Dell's XPS 13 gets $300 slashed off price

If you're on the hunt for a top-tier Windows ultrabook in this year's Memorial Day sales (opens in new tab), one of the best laptop deals we've seen so far is this upgraded Dell XPS 13 model for $930.99 (was $1,299) (opens in new tab) at the official Dell store.

It's not the cheapest Dell XPS 13 deal we've ever seen - the record is around $699 - but it is one of the best this year on an upgraded Core i7 model. Specifically, this Dell XPS 13 features an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, which are some of the best specs you'll find anywhere on a Windows laptop.

It's enough power to easily handle a whole range of work or casual applications, even those with intensive requirements like massive spreadsheets or music production. There's actually not much this machine can't handle besides gaming.

The only downside with this particular model is that its design is based on the now-older 2019 XPS 13 model. That's to say, it's got slightly thicker bezels and doesn't feature a 4K display either. If you are interested in a more 'modern' machine, check out Dell's Memorial Day deal on this stunning 2020 model with a 4K display for $1,419.99 (was $1,919) (opens in new tab). We wrote about this deal yesterday if you're interested in learning more - and we've included a few more details just below.

For more excellent deals on laptops, head to our main Memorial Day laptop sales (opens in new tab) page. Those outside the US can also see a quick roundup of the best laptop deals in their region just down below.

Memorial Day Dell XPS 13 deals

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 (Core i7): $1,299 $930.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $369 - Dell's Memorial Day sale is off to a fantastic start with this superb Dell XPS 13 deal. This particular model features a slightly older design with thicker bezels but packs in a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD for absolutely fantastic top-end performance. If you're looking for a quality ultrabook this one's hard to beat.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 (Core i7, 3.5K OLED): $1,919 $1,419 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - The Dell XPS 13 with 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor is unquestionably the best Ultrabook running Windows you can get right now. With a 3.5K OLED display (3,456x2160p) and exquisite machine-engineered design, this laptop looks stunning inside and out, and the Intel Tiger Lake processor is Intel Evo certified, so you not only get exceptional performance, but you'll get outstanding battery life as well. This is one of the best laptops we've ever reviewed and a perfect high-end pick.

Looking for more excellent deals on tech? We've also got a fantastic page on this week's best Memorial Day TV sales (opens in new tab) - including huge discounts on sets from Samsung, LG, Toshiba, and many more leading brands.